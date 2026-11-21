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The company of Come From Away

at Village Theatre.

Photo by Quinlan Corbett (2026).

Dear Readers, there comes a time when you may have seen a show too many times. Or at least too many great productions of a show, so any subsequent productions may pale in comparison. Such a show for me is “Come From Away”, currently playing at Village Theatre. I’ve seen the best this amazing show could possibly offer, so anything less serves to distract from the show itself. And there were many things in this production that distracted, keeping me from being taken over by the emotion of the piece.

The brilliant show from Irene Sankoff and David Hein is still there as we hear the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, a tiny Canadian town that almost doubled in size overnight as 38 planes were forced to land at their airport in the wake of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. But, while the story does deal with some of the most emotional and harrowing moments in history, the heart of the story is the heart of this town who opened their homes and lives to the “plane people” with very little discussion. They did it because it was necessary and these people needed somewhere to go.

The show usually gets to me. My initial viewing had me audibly ugly crying. But I have to say, this production did not. Many of the performances were fine, and the beautiful songs and story were still there but, as I said, there were too many odd choices that distracted me that I can only attribute to a very odd vision from director Timothy Douglas. Let’s go through them one at a time.

First, there was the set from Tony Cisek. In other productions I’ve seen a warm, homey feel to the set with wood tones and a very rural feel. But here we got cold grey steel beams and concrete stairs. And yes, I get it, it was an airport. But the airport is not the focal point of this story, it’s the town and the people. And so, to give us a sterile airport really tamped down the feeling. Plus, the set was a three-level affair with lots of stairs that seemed to slow down the staging and movement, and I felt got in the way.

Which brings me to my next distraction, the choreography from Nikki Long. Again, there was something kind of unnatural about it with very performative movement such as having the cast stretch out their arms to indicate airplanes. We know what airplanes look like. We didn’t need that. It was like Long was trying to indicate how we should feel about the story rather than just telling us. The airplane arms, and the constant creating circles with the cast resting hands on the hands next to them just felt posturing and silly.

The company of Come From Away

at Village Theatre.

Photo by Quinlan Corbett (2026).

Next up we have the utterly bewildering choice of costuming from Christine Tschirgi. For some reason she felt it necessary to put everyone in very flat greens and browns. I assume maybe as a base costume that they could layer on top of for character changes, except they didn’t really do much layering, so it was just a lot of green and brown. And when combined with the already grey set, everyone just kind of blended into the background. Absolutely nothing popped.

OK, so the look and feel of the show didn’t work, but what of the performances? For the most part, they were good. Lots of standout moments. But there were also moments from people that felt as unnatural as the look of the show. The biggest one for me came from Mark Emerson who played the mayor as well as others. And while each character was different, each character also felt unnatural and over the top, almost as if he were mocking them.

There were some people who did bring us very honest and natural moments. Nik Hagen and Anden Leo brought in some beautiful portrayals of their various roles and their vocals were stunning especially during the “Prayer” piece. Also bringing some gorgeous vocals was Matthew Kacergis whose voice soared into the rafters. And bringing us some of the more endearing and fun moments, I must call out Bobbi Kotula and Mark Rabe as Diane and Nick, the couple thrown together from opposite ends of the world. As well as Hannah Schuerman as the doting ASPCA worker determined to care for the animals on the plane.

Cassie Q Kohl brought in one of most iconic characters of the pilot Beverly, and she sang the heartbreaking “Me and the Sky” beautifully but I kept constantly questioning if she had the gravitas and age to play this experienced pilot in her 50s. And while I loved the character of Hannah from Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin, when it came time for her big solo number, her vocals didn’t quite have the range and power to pull it off.

All told, there were just so many missteps that it was hard to focus on the good and the brilliance of this show. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give Village Theatre’s production of “Come From Away” a “it makes me sad to have a production of this show get a” MEH. With the rights for this show now available, we’re going to see more and more productions. In fact, we just had a local production in town (that also made some questionable choices) less than a year ago, begging the question why we needed another one so soon. Especially one like this.

“Come From Away” performs at Village theater in Issaquah through December 27th before moving to their Everett location running January 2nd through 31st. For tickets or information visit them online at www.villagetheatre.org.

The race is on for the Seattle Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 11% 3 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 8% 4 BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 8% 5 A CHORUS LINE The 5th Avenue Theatre 6% Best Play 1 EMMA Spokane Civic Theatre 9% 2 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD The Paramount Theatre 8% 3 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM ManeStage Theatre Company 8% 4 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Spokane Civic Theatre 7% 5 APPROPRIATE Seattle Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Leavenworth Summer Theater 22% 2 Tacoma Musical Playhouse 15% 3 Spokane Civic Theatre 8% 4 Woodland Park Players 7% 5 Edmonds Driftwood Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 11% 2 Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 10% 3 Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 9% 4 Summer Raye Mays - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 8% 5 Christina Capehart - ANYTHING GOES Leavenworth Summer Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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