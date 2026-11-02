RAGTIME & More Lead Seattle's 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows

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Seattle is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. Latest News Don't Forget to Vote... for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7 Play BroadwayWorld's Sunday Crossword: November 1, 2026 Review: 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE at 12th Ave Arts Velocity Dance Center Unveils 2027 Season Programming NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. Sign Up See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Seattle for the holidays.

RAGTIME

Village Theatre - Now through November 15, 2026

In 1902 New York, anything seemed possible. RAGTIME is a uniquely compelling exploration of America at the turn of the 20th century, weaving together three unforgettable stories: a daring Harlem pianist, a determined Jewish immigrant, and an affluent society woman. Each navigates a changing world, united by courage, compassion, and belief in the promise of the future.

With its Tony Award-winning score blending ragtime, blues, jazz, and show tunes, RAGTIME has been hailed by TIME Magazine as “a triumph for the stage,” and by the International Herald Tribune as “the best musical in twenty years.”

In a production marking our nation’s 250th birthday, this beloved epic musical bursts onto the Village stage, painting a vivid portrait of the people who built this country with hope for a brighter tomorrow.

For tickets: click here.

Oh, Mary!

Paramount Theatre - November 3, 2026 through November 8, 2026

A dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play by Cole Escola. Drag Race All Stars winner Alaska Thunderf*ck stars as Mary Todd Lincoln with Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as Mary's Husband. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton.

For tickets: click here.

Come From Away

Village Theatre - November 10, 2026 through December 20, 2026

Welcome to the rock! This exuberant, Tony Award–winning musical has captivated audiences around the world with its astonishing true story of kindness in the face of crisis.

On September 11, 2001, nearly 7,000 airline passengers were unexpectedly diverted to the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland. Overnight, strangers from across the globe found themselves stranded far from home—but the people of Gander answered uncertainty with compassion and generosity, opening their hearts, their homes, and even (and unforgettably!) their bar. As cultures collided and nerves frayed, this unlikely international sleepover transformed into a powerful celebration of connection and resilience.

Brimming with humor, heart, and a soaring Celtic-inflected score, Come From Away captures five unforgettable days when a small town showed the world what generosity means. It’s an uplifting celebration of compassion, resilience, and our ability to come together when it matters most—a story guaranteed to restore your faith in humanity.

For tickets: click here.

World Ballet Company: Swan Lake with LIVE Orchestra

Paramount Theatre - November 13, 2026 through November 13, 2026

The Paramount Theatre is located in downtown Seattle at 911 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101. There is a 10 ticket limit for this event. Accounts found in violation of the posted ticket limit may be cancelled without notice. . All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. TM+ Resale is disabled, and ticket transferring is delayed until 7 days prior to event. Mobile barcodes delayed until 4 days prior to event. Venue reserves the right to change delivery methods. Unless otherwise noted, each person must have a ticket regardless of age. Doors open 2 hours before performance. House opens 1 hour before performance. The Paramount Theatre and World Ballet Company are not responsible for any tickets that are lost, stolen, or purchased through third party websites. Any person disrupting a performance or inhibiting the enjoyment of an event for guests may be removed from the theater without a refund. There is no elevator. Stairs only to the balcony level

For tickets: click here.

The Wizard of Oz

The 5th Avenue Theatre - November 27, 2026 through December 27, 2026

The Wizard of Oz runs November 27 through December 27, 2026 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle as part of the theatre's 2026/27 season. The production is one of five shows in a season that also includes A Chorus Line, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Alice in Neverland, and Maybe Happy Ending. Additional casting and creative team details have not yet been announced.

For tickets: click here.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

The Paramount Theatre - December 22, 2026 through January 3, 2027

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and remains one of the longest-running shows in the industry's history. Directed and choreographed by Matt West, the production features Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score with songs by Alan Menken, the late Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton. This marks the first North American touring production presented by Disney in more than 25 years, with a limited engagement in Seattle.

For tickets: click here.

HALLMARKED at Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Little Theatre - December 4, 2026 through December 27, 2026

It seems everyone on the planet is obsessed with Hallmark movies. Everyone except Julie. She had her heart stomped on once and it will not happen again. No way. No how. Not even in Idyllic, Vermont. She refuses to be ‘Hallmarked’! Oh, no! Who’s the guy in the plaid flannel? Packed with fabulous new pop songs, loads of laughter, and heartwarming delight, Hallmarked is a rom-com fever dream that lovingly spoofs a beloved genre while celebrating everything audiences love about it. Don’t miss the West Coast premiere of this charming new musical comedy.

For tickets: click here.

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