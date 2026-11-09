Photos: Seattle Men’s Chorus to Stage Holiday Show PRANCE & BE MERRY in Tacoma, Everett, Olympia and Seattle

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The Seattle Men's Chorus is back with its holiday tradition, bringing a sing-along with it.

With performances running Dec. 4-22, Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Show serves up festive favorites, holiday classics, Christmas comedy, and a whole lot of dancing and prancing in Tacoma, Everett, Seattle, and, new this year, Olympia's Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts.

Audiences can expect holiday classics with a comedic twist, show-stopping Broadway flair, a Christmas fiesta of Latin dance, and a reindeer with big dreams who just might steal the show, all leading up to a finale that will have everyone out of their seats.

This year's concert features songs including 'Sparklejollytwinklejingley' from Elf, 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,' and classics 'Oh Come All Ye Faithful' and 'Deck the Halls,' along with the Chorus' special twist on 'We Three Kings.'

'People call this the happiest show on earth, and we take that seriously,' said Paul Caldwell, Seattle Men's Chorus artistic director. 'This show has to feel good, and you have to laugh. It's fun, it's funny, and some of it is downright hilarious. Put 200 men singing on one stage, add plenty of glitter, and there's no better way to start the holidays.'

Families can join the fun at a special Kids' Show on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Shortened to one hour for little ones' attention spans, this performance features costumed characters, dance numbers, and an extended sing-along with general admission seating.

'Prance & Be Merry includes Seattle's gayest sing-along, and everyone is invited,' said Seattle Men's Chorus Executive Director Craig Coogan. 'Bring your family, bring your friends, and come ready to laugh, sing, and learn the Christmas Macarena. It's the most fun you'll have this holiday.'

Tickets begin at $40 (with special pricing for the Kids' Show) and are available at SeattleMensChorus.org.

Prance & Be Merry: Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Show Concerts

Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. | Pantages Theater (Tacoma)

Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. | Everett Civic Auditorium (Everett)

Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. | Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts (Olympia)

Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. | Benaroya Hall (Seattle)*

Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. | Benaroya Hall (Seattle)*

Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. (Kids' Show) | Benaroya Hall (Seattle)**

Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. | Benaroya Hall (Seattle)* | ASL Interpreted

Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. | Benaroya Hall (Seattle)*

**The Kids' Show is supported in part by 4Culture Free Access Program.

This year's media sponsors include KIRO 7, The Seattle Times, The Stranger, and radio stations WARM 106.9 and 880 KIXI.

The renowned Seattle Men's Chorus is among the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stands out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. The organization is among the Pacific Northwest's most vibrant music organizations, performing for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound and hundreds of thousands online.





















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