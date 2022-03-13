Photos: SPAGHETTI FROM GRACELAND to Play at the Camelot Indoor Theatre
The play by Noel O'Neill finishes up performances on March 18th, 19th, and 20th.
Spaghetti from Graceland is by WA's very own and most popular playwright, Noel O'Neill. With 30 plays now in his portfolio, this is a madcap sequel to the 2021 comedy, Confetti from Graceland. This two-hour Harbour Theatre presentation is in conjunction with Maverick Theatre Productions (now in its eighth year). It can be seen at the Camelot Indoor Theatre (Mosman Park Memorial Hall), 16 Lochee Street in Mosman Park. The show runs at 7.30pm on March 18 and 19 and at 2pm on March 20.
It is the second anniversary of Elvis's death and his biggest fan Vince Nutz (Noel O'Neill) is trying to mourn, but his inappropriate family cannot let him enjoy his suffering. His riotous but ageing in-laws, senile Pop Campanelli (Rex Gray) and his loving caring wife Ma Campanelli (Sharon Menzies), live up to their Italian surname - it means alarm bells.
Their belligerent daughter, Rose Nutz (Narelle Belle) could be a clone of The Nanny's Fran Drescher and she gets most of her pleasure from fighting with Vince. Their daughter Linda (Indiana Powell) is a beautiful girl but she enjoys the pleasures of the bathroom and preparing for her husband Phillip (Alec Fuderer) to come home. Among the pandemonium the doorbell rings. It is Vince's accountant Tony (Kim Taylor) and his gullible, nervous secretary Angel (Meagan Harper), who is Linda's best friend. Will Elvis get the respect he deserves?
In the last production, Noel wrote, directed and starred in the show - as well as having a busy daily life. Noel is highly talented but, by allowing comedy actor Sue Hasey to direct this sequel, she has brought to life more visual jokes and the subtle comedy to the fore, not allowing it to disappear into the furore.
Book tickets at www.TAZTix.com.au or call 9255 3336. Review by Gordon the Optum.
Check out the photos from the production below!
Noel Oa??Neill, left, Indiana Powell, Narelle Belle, Sharon Menzies and Rex Gray
Noel Oa??Neill as Vince and Narelle Belle as Rose
Vince (Noel Oa??Neill, left) gets to the point with Linda (Indiana Powell)
Angela (Meagan Harper, left) and Linda (Indiana Powell)
Lord almighty! Vince (Noel Oa??Neill, left), Tony (Kim Taylor) and Rose (Narelle Belle) all hail Elvis.
Rose (Narelle Belle, right) shimmies in on a conversation Tony (Kim Taylor, centre) is having with her husband Vince (Noel Oa??Neill)
Ma (Sharon Menzies, left) and Pop (Rex Gray)
Vince (Noel Oa??Neill, left) and Tony (Kim Taylor)
Rose (Narelle Belle, left) shares a moment with her daughter Linda (Indiana Powell)
Chaos reigns in the Nutz family, played by Noel Oa??Neill, left, Indiana Powell, Narelle Belle, Sharon Menzies and Rex Gray
Rose (Narelle Belle, right) insists that Pop (Rex Gray) should eat
Pop (Rex Gray, right) pontificates yet again, while Vince (Noel Oa??Neill, left), Linda (Indiana Powell), Rose (Narelle Belle) and Ma (Sharon Menzies) do their best to ignore him
Vince (Noel Oa??Neill, left) is beyond caring what Tony (Kim Taylor) has to say