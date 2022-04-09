Photos: Inside Look at Seattle Rep's Production of GHOSTS

Seattle Rep is currently staging Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts in a new translation by Paul Walsh. Directed by Carey Perloff (Seattle Rep: A Thousand Splendid Suns) and set to feature Academy Award-nominated actor David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck; A League of Their Own; Nomadland), Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (Scarface), and Thom Sesma (Broadway: The Lion King), Ghosts is being performed on the Bagley Wright stage now through May 1, 2022; single tickets and digital access may be purchased online at http://SeattleRep.org, or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2224.

Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts is perhaps his most vivid and controversial play. The story follows a mother caught between duty and desire and begs the question: how far should she go to protect her family? In Ibsen fashion, the play itself is a contemplative commentary on 19th-century morality that has been translated for the American contemporary theater. Of the play and its title's meaning, translator Paul Walsh said, "It means, that which goes again; that which returns. The ghosts of our past, all those things that we thought we had done away with-racism, sexism, homophobia-they all are returning now, and it's so relevant. That's how ghosts operate within this play and within our lives" (excerpt from a Williamstown Theatre Festival 2019 interview).

The Seattle Rep production features a cast of world-class talent including David Strathairn, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Thom Sesma, Albert Rubio, and Nikita Tewani. Audiences can also look forward to original and live musical underscoring by David Coulter, direction by Carey Perloff, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by David Reynoso, lighting design by Robert Wierzel, and sound design by Victoria Deiorio.