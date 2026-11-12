Photos: Can Can Presents OOH LA LA! in Seattle's Pike Place Market

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Can Can is presenting its original production of Ooh La La!, which runs through November 29 at Seattle's Pike Place Market. Get a first look at photos from the production!

Inspired by the romance and glamour of Paris, Ooh La La! combines dance, acrobatics, burlesque, live vocals, and comedy. The production is directed by Chris Pink, with choreography by Fae Pink, music by Pink & Pezzner, and costumes by Shadou Mintrone.

Founded in 2005, Can Can produces original works throughout the year in its 120-seat dinner theater. Audiences can enjoy a menu of French-inspired Pacific Northwest cuisine made with ingredients sourced from local Pike Place Market vendors, alongside handcrafted cocktails. Dining packages are available, with meals served throughout the production's three acts.

Photo credit: Nate Watters



Ooh La La 2026

Ooh La La 2026

Ooh La La 2026

Ooh La La 2026

Ooh La La 2026

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming