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Photos: Can Can Presents OOH LA LA! in Seattle's Pike Place Market

Performances are now running through November 29.

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Can Can is presenting its original production of Ooh La La!, which runs through November 29 at Seattle's Pike Place Market. Get a first look at photos from the production!

Inspired by the romance and glamour of Paris, Ooh La La! combines dance, acrobatics, burlesque, live vocals, and comedy. The production is directed by Chris Pink, with choreography by Fae Pink, music by Pink & Pezzner, and costumes by Shadou Mintrone.

Founded in 2005, Can Can produces original works throughout the year in its 120-seat dinner theater. Audiences can enjoy a menu of French-inspired Pacific Northwest cuisine made with ingredients sourced from local Pike Place Market vendors, alongside handcrafted cocktails. Dining packages are available, with meals served throughout the production's three acts.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

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Ooh La La 2026

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Ooh La La 2026

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Ooh La La 2026

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