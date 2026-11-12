My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Can Can Presents OOH LA LA! in Seattle's Pike Place Market
Performances are now running through November 29.
Can Can is presenting its original production of Ooh La La!, which runs through November 29 at Seattle's Pike Place Market. Get a first look at photos from the production!
Inspired by the romance and glamour of Paris, Ooh La La! combines dance, acrobatics, burlesque, live vocals, and comedy. The production is directed by Chris Pink, with choreography by Fae Pink, music by Pink & Pezzner, and costumes by Shadou Mintrone.
Founded in 2005, Can Can produces original works throughout the year in its 120-seat dinner theater. Audiences can enjoy a menu of French-inspired Pacific Northwest cuisine made with ingredients sourced from local Pike Place Market vendors, alongside handcrafted cocktails. Dining packages are available, with meals served throughout the production's three acts.
Photo credit: Nate Watters
Ooh La La 2026
Ooh La La 2026
Ooh La La 2026
Ooh La La 2026
Ooh La La 2026
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
A Sherlock Carol
State Theater (11/27-12/24) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Eureka Day
Leo K. Theater (9/24-11/15)
|
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Seattle Rep Theater (11/27-1/03)
|
Village Theatre Presents Dragapella: Oy Vey in a Manger
Village Theatre (12/16-12/20)
|
Anon(ymous)
The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College (11/19-11/22)
|
Nanay
Theatre Off Jackson (10/30-11/14)
|
DOT at Tacoma Little Theatre
Tacoma Little Theatre (2/05-2/21)
|
The Naughty List
Intiman Theatre (12/18-12/23) PHOTOS
|
Come From Away
Lakewood Playhouse (6/04-6/20)
|
And Then There Were None
Village Theatre (2/20-3/14)
Popular episode