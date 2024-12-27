Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; CATS at Spokane Civic Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Pierson - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 12%

Bonni Dichone - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 12%

Fae Pink - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 7%

Andrea Olsen - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

Mackenzie Neusiok - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 6%

Justin Jay Smith - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Lily Verlaine - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 5%

Jimmy Shields - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Jasmine Lomax - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Joshua Spencer - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Mackenzie Malhotra - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Annalisa Brinchmann - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

Vania C. Bynum - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 2%

Harry Turpin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Al Lykya - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Mauro Bozzo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 2%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Flossy Beatrice - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Fosse Jack - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Alexandra Kronz - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Lily Verlaine - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 2%

Kathryn Van Meter - CAMELOT - Village Theatre 1%

Krista Patt - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Red curtain foundation for the arts 1%

Ameenah Kaplan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Village Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie L. Sutter - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

Linay Robison - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

Shadou Mintrone - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 6%

Shileah Corey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 6%

An-lin Dauber - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Chloe Cook - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Stephanie Seymour & Paris Original - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 4%

Ella Swenson - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Melanie Burgess - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Danielle Nieves - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Krista Lofgren - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Linay Robison - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Diane Johnston - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Esther Garcia - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Beth Mahmoud-Howell - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Tianxing Yan - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Krisin Haskins - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jenna McElroy - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Corrine Park-Buffelin - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Kilah Williams - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

Jacqueline Edwards - UNRIVALED - Seattle Public Theater/SIS Productions 2%

Ricky German - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 2%

Mark Chenovick - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Fantasia Rose - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Dacha Theatre 1%

Ramona Rhapsody & Sailor St. Claire - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

CAN CAN'S NOIR - Can Can 24%

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 22%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 12%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 10%

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 7%

UNSTOPPABLE - Dare to Dance 6%

THE SEASONS' CANON - Pacific Northwest Ballet 4%

EVERGREEN CITY BALLET'S THE NUTCRACKER - IKEA Performing Arts Center 4%

HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 4%

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 4%

LET IT SNOW - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Angela Pierson - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 14%

Jake Schaefer - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 11%

Collin J. Pittman - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

Shileah Corey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 9%

Chris Pink - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 8%

Brad Lo Walker - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Jenny Cross - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Bretteney Beverly - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 5%

Valerie Curtis-Newton - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 4%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Jasmine Joshua - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Aaron Lamb - CABARET - Harlequin Productions - professional 3%

Harry Turpin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Mauro Bozzo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 3%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Doug Fahl - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jessica Low - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Rose Woods - JUSTICE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 1%

Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman - FIRST DATE - Centerstage Theatre - professional 1%

Michael Todd - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Regional Theatre Of the Palouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joshua Baig - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 11%

Jillian Armenante - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 8%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 7%

Alicia Mendez - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

David Alan Morrison - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Zenaida R. Smith - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 4%

Sheila Daniels - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 4%

Agastya Kohli - 10 ACROBATS IN AN AMAZING LEAP OF FAITH - Centerstage Theatre - professional 4%

Mimi Katano - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 4%

Eric Bischoff - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Rebecca Craven - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Tootsie Spangles - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 3%

Eric Lewis - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 3%

Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako - STEW - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Cheeky Diamondz - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Jane Ryan - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

Greg LoProto - THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONI COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

Corey McDaniel - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Harlequin Productions - professional 2%

Kemuel DeMoville - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

George Mount - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 2%

Joe Goins - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Chris Nardine - METEOR SHOWER - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Lyam White - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Lani Brockman - THE CAKE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 1%

Christie Zhao & David Le - JUNE IS THE FIRST FALL - Yun Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 12%

SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 7%

CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 6%

POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 5%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

MS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions and SIS Productions 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 2%

THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONIC COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 1%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 1%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Denny Pham - THE PROM - Eastern Washington university 11%

Bryan D. Durbin - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

Robbie Matos - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 7%

Logan Tiedt - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

Ben Zamora - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 7%

Ahren Buhmann - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 4%

Connie Yun - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Logan Tiedt - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Chrystian Shepperd - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Annie Liu - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Robert J. Aguilar - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Village Theatre 3%

Jacob Viramontes - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage OnStage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

John Chenault - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Richard Beckerman & Chris Ertel - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Angelo Domitri - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Brian Fletcher & Chris Ertel - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jacob Viramontes - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Gwyn Skone - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Emily Leong - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Angelo Domitri - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Christina Barrigan - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 1%

Angelo Domitri - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 1%

Matt McCarren - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%

Montse Garza - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carolyn Jess - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 13%

David Brewster - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 10%

Aimee Hong - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 9%

Kate Olson and The Nutcracker Nonette - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 8%

Lucas Lindberg - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 7%

Leigh Lindell Olson - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

R.J. Tancioco - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

David Brewster - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Yuelan - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 4%

Mark Rabe - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Jon Lutyens - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 3%

Sam Townsend - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 3%

Michael Nutting & RJ Tancioco - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Kim Douglass - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Kate Olson & The Aces and Eights - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 3%

Michael Matlock - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Zeke Cox - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Nathan Young - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Showtunes Theatre Company 2%

Mark Rabe - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Tina McClure - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Regional Theatre Of the Palouse 2%

Nick Bringhurst - MACBETH: A ROCK OPERA - Seattle Public Theater/Macha 1%

Jeffrey Stvrtecky - JERSEY BOYS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%



Best Musical

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 12%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 8%

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 7%

CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 7%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 5%

DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

TITANISH - Seattle Public Theater 3%

COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 2%

THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Village Theatre 2%

ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 2%

CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 1%

URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

CAMELOT - Village Theatre 1%

JUSTICE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Gunnar Rorholm - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

Aspen Cullen - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 8%

Nicholas Bernard - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 6%

Alexander Kilian - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

Nicole Ostlie - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Daniel Renz - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Caleb Ryden - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

BJ Smyth - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Alexandria Henderson - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre 3%

Nina McKinstry - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jessie Selleck - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Andrea Olsen - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Amelia Stiles - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Rylynn Davis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Rhys Daly - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Anamaria Guerzon - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Salem Salma Wahab - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Lily Verlaine - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 2%

Talena Viydo - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Jessica Robins - JUSTICE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 2%

Sophia Parker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Ceili Caruso - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 1%

Taylor Wenglikowski - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 1%

Karin Terry - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 1%

Ditto Von Reese - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Matt Dela Cruz - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 6%

Alegra Batara - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 6%

Anne Allgood - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

Carly Corey - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 5%

Egara Aragoneses Ruiz - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Patty Garegnani - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Annette Toutonghi - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Alexandra Haas - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Katie Wallace - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 3%

Adam Granato - ROPE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Megan Huynh - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Cassi Q Kohl - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jillian Faulk - PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL - Blue Hour Theatre 2%

Guneet Kaur Banga - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Ingrid Sanai-Buron - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jon Andersen - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

BJ Smyth - MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

Christina Williams - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Tony Driscoll - TWELFTH NIGHT - GreenStage 2%

Sumant Gupta - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jasmine Joshua - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Herbert Seguenza - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Seattle Rep 2%

Scot Charles Anderson - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Rita Baxter - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Andrew Shanks - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%



Best Play

POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 14%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 9%

THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 9%

MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 5%

FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 4%

PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL - Blue Hour Theatre 3%

VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

QUIXOTE NUEVO - Seattle Rep 3%

GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre/5th Avenue Theatre 2%

THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre - professional 2%

MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

RED - Burien Actors Theatre 2%

WHISTALKS WAY - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%

THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Denny Pham - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Spokane Civic Theatre 13%

David Baker - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

Peter Rossing - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 8%

Jonathan Betchtel - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 7%

David Baker - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Matthew Smucker - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Thomas LeClair - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Julia Hayes Welch - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Devin Petersen - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Leanne Markle - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Robin Macartney - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Efren Delgadillo Jr - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Seattle Rep 2%

Robin Macartney - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

Parmida Ziaei - THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Rex Goulding - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Thomas LeClair - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jo Jo Stiletto & Jessica Aceti - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Parmida Ziaei - HAMLET - `Noveltease Theatre 2%

Robin Macartney - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Jeremy Whittington - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Parmida Ziaei - MACBETH: A ROCK MUSICAL - Seattle Public Theater/Macha 2%

Jeannie Beirne - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 2%

Parmida Ziaei - ENGLISH - ArtsWest and Seda Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Urzika - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 13%

Dave Pezzner - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 9%

John Gromada - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 8%

Daniel Urzika - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Anne Zehr - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

Rob Witmer - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 5%

Charlie Sandford - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 5%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Henry S Brown, Jr - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Kairon Bullock - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Henry S. Brown, Jr. - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Josh Valdez - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 3%

Kairon Bullock - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Phil Johnson - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 3%

Eric Bischoff - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Zeke Cox, Tori Diana, Jon Andersen, & Egara Aragoneses Ruiz - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Jessica Aceti & Kat Nil - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 3%

Josh Valdez - UNRIVALED - Seattle Public Theater/SIS Productions 2%

Kassey Castro - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Henry S. Brown, Jr. - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Maggie Rogers - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Erin Bednarz - STEW - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Kairon Bullock - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Kathryn Nil - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 1%

Meghan Roche and Robertson Witmer - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Drake Haren - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

Angela DiMarco - BEAUTIFUL - Village Theatre 7%

Lilette Blanc - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 6%

Isabella Mesenbrink - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Annika Prichard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 6%

Dylan James - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Carmyn Parks - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Annalisa Brinchmann - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Clio Tzetos - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Charles Simmons - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Hayden Treves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Nathan Pichette - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Anita Cannon - FIREBRINGER - Red curtain foundation for the arts 2%

Mauro Bozzo - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

Melody Chang - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Karin Terry - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Showtunes Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Geray - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Brian Pucheu - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

June Apollo Johns - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Ellen Dessler Smith - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Babette La Fave - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 1%

Rolando Cardona - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%

Cindy Chen - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Vivian Tam - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 1%

April Spritz - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adam Nyhoff - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 9%

Josephine Keefe - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 7%

Chip Sherman - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 6%

Alexandra Tavares - THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 5%

Andi Hartwig - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 4%

Rhys Daly - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 4%

Andrew Lee Creech - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 4%

Sarah Harlett - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 4%

Anna Mulia - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 4%

Scott Larson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Alysha Curry - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Van Lang Pham - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Robin Hill - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Kathy Hsieh - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Rachael Walters - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Zeke Cox - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Christopher Clark - THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre - professional 2%

Brian Pucheu - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

Jeremy Raddick - THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONIC COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

BJ Smyth - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Wendy Chinn - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS productions 2%

Sam Prudente - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Nik Doner - THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre 1%

Codie Wyatt - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Mary Guthrie - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 20%

THE PROM - Eastern Washington university 19%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 14%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Spokane Civic Theatre 14%

LUCHADORA! - Seattle Children's Theatre 11%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 9%

BEE PRESENT - SecondStory Repertory 9%

THE SUNLESS SCAR - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Spokane Civic Theatre 16%

Eastern Washington university 9%

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Can Can 6%

Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 6%

Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

The Triple Door 6%

5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Village Theatre 4%

SecondStory Repertory 3%

Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Seattle Rep 3%

Reboot Theatre Company 3%

ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Red curtain foundation for the arts 2%

Noveltease Theatre 2%

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 2%

The Phoenix Theatre 2%

ArtsWest 2%

Annex Theatre 2%

The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%

Latitude Theatre 1%

Pork Filled Productions 1%

Blue Hour Theatre Group 1%



