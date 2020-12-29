LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Village Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Seattle!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Seattle:

Best Ensemble (Equity)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 28%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 18%

LIZARD BOY - Seattle Rep - 2015 15%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

THE MUSIC MAN - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 19%

BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 13%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 11%

Costume Design of the Decade

Karen Ann Ledger - DREAMGIRLS - Village Theatre - 2017 58%

Catherine Hunt - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2014 36%

Harmony Arnold - O LOVELY GLOWWORM; OR SCENES OF GREAT BEAUTY - New Century Theatre Company - 2011 6%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Taryn Darr - CHICAGO - Village Theatre - 2013 28%

Greg McCormick Allen - MARY POPPINS - Village Theatre - 2014 19%

Gabriel Corey - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Village Theatre - 2016 17%

Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Bethany Olson - THE MUSIC MAN - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 61%

Callie Nissing - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE - SecondStory Rep - 2019 23%

Madalyn Brooks - MY FAIR LADY - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brenda S. Henson - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2020 20%

Faith Bennett Russell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 13%

Kate Swenson - FANCY NANCY THE MUSICAL - Second Story Repertory - 2016 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Pavlina Morris - BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 20%

Jay Henson - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 18%

Purni Morell - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 16%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Equity)

5th Avenue Theatre 32%

Village Theatre 19%

Seattle Children's Theatre 16%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Non-Equity)

ManeStage Theatre Company 20%

Tacoma Little Theatre 17%

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 17%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Brenda S. Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2019 27%

Duane Schuler - RAGTIME - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2017 13%

Niclas Olson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Tacoma Little Theatre - 2018 10%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Diana Huey - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2016 28%

Ashley Byam - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 21%

Kendra Kassebaum - MAMMA MIA - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2018 9%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Stephanie Bull - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Renton Civic Theatre - 2016 22%

Laurice Roberts - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 21%

Sarah Canton - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2019 19%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

RAGTIME - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2017 23%

LES MISERABLES - Village Theatre - 2013 17%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2020 27%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Driftwood Players - 2019 12%

PARADE - Sound Theatre Company - 2016 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 43%

INDECENT - Seattle Rep - 2019 20%

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep - 2018 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 25%

BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 20%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 15%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

James Button - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 27%

David Korins - HERE LIES LOVE - Seattle Rep - 2017 22%

Jared Roberts - AMERICAN IDIOT - ArtsWest - 2015 17%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

MEET ME IN ST LOUIS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 32%

Blake York - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre - 2019 25%

Albie Clementi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Burien Actors Theatre - 2016 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

Darren Hembd - BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 31%

Jay Henson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 31%

Meghan Roche and Robertson Witmer - RICHARD III - Seattle Shakespeare Company - 2018 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Village Theatre 33%

Seattle Rep 26%

Seattle Children's Theatre 22%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ManeStage Theatre Company 21%

Tacoma Little Theatre 17%

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 15%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - GreenStage - 2020 47%

OEDIPUS THE KING - Play Your Part - 2020 45%

R.U.R - New Muses Theatre Company - 2020 8%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Alexandria Henderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 21%

Cayman Illika - MARY POPPINS - Village Theatre - 2014 9%

Kendra Kassebaum - MAMMA MIA - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2018 8%

