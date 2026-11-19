"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Kyla Klein to Premiere Comedy NOTHING PERSONAL: A COMEDY, MOSTLY
Kyla Klein's NOTHING PERSONAL: A COMEDY, MOSTLY centers on a video store clerk who is unexpectedly seen by a stranger.
This January, island-grown writer and actor Kyla Klein will present Nothing Personal: A Comedy, Mostly, an original play premiering at the Outcast Black Box Theater in Langley for four performances only: January 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2027.
At the centre of the play is Claire, a video store clerk who understands people the way other people understand films: by their details. An untied shoe. A shirt worn inside out. A gym bag so new it still has its price tag, flapping like a small white flag of surrender.
Claire reads them all, and she reads them well. She has turned other people into an art form. Herself she has left on the shelf.
Then a stranger leans across the counter and removes a piece of lint from her shoulder. With his bare hand. Without asking. It takes perhaps two seconds, and Claire will spend the rest of the play trying to work out what it meant, because for the first time in her life the answer will not come.
What follows is funny, often absurd, and quietly honest about how badly we want our smallest moments to add up to something. There are romantic complications and unsolicited film recommendations. There is a six-foot piece of lint who reads tarot and has opinions about acrylic. And there are two silent film editors, lit by a single desk lamp, trying to cut Claire's life into something with a plot.
Think Fleabag meets High Fidelity, by way of a six-foot piece of lint and two silent film editors cutting Claire's life as it happens.
Underneath the jokes, Nothing Personal asks a gentler question than it lets on: what if being seen matters more than being understood?
The production marks the premiere of Klein's original work in the community where she grew up, bringing a new theatrical voice home to the Langley stage.
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