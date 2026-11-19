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This January, island-grown writer and actor Kyla Klein will present Nothing Personal: A Comedy, Mostly, an original play premiering at the Outcast Black Box Theater in Langley for four performances only: January 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2027.

At the centre of the play is Claire, a video store clerk who understands people the way other people understand films: by their details. An untied shoe. A shirt worn inside out. A gym bag so new it still has its price tag, flapping like a small white flag of surrender.

Claire reads them all, and she reads them well. She has turned other people into an art form. Herself she has left on the shelf.

Then a stranger leans across the counter and removes a piece of lint from her shoulder. With his bare hand. Without asking. It takes perhaps two seconds, and Claire will spend the rest of the play trying to work out what it meant, because for the first time in her life the answer will not come.

What follows is funny, often absurd, and quietly honest about how badly we want our smallest moments to add up to something. There are romantic complications and unsolicited film recommendations. There is a six-foot piece of lint who reads tarot and has opinions about acrylic. And there are two silent film editors, lit by a single desk lamp, trying to cut Claire's life into something with a plot.

Think Fleabag meets High Fidelity, by way of a six-foot piece of lint and two silent film editors cutting Claire's life as it happens.

Underneath the jokes, Nothing Personal asks a gentler question than it lets on: what if being seen matters more than being understood?

The production marks the premiere of Klein's original work in the community where she grew up, bringing a new theatrical voice home to the Langley stage.

The race is on for the Seattle Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 13% 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 12% 3 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 8% 4 BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 8% 5 LES MISÉRABLES Tacoma Musical Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 EMMA Spokane Civic Theatre 10% 2 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD The Paramount Theatre 8% 3 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM ManeStage Theatre Company 8% 4 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Spokane Civic Theatre 8% 5 APPROPRIATE Seattle Repertory Theatre 8% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Leavenworth Summer Theater 25% 2 Tacoma Musical Playhouse 15% 3 Spokane Civic Theatre 9% 4 Woodland Park Players 7% 5 Edmonds Driftwood Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 11% 2 Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 11% 3 Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 10% 4 Summer Raye Mays - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 8% 5 Christina Capehart - ANYTHING GOES Leavenworth Summer Theater 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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