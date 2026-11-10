Julie Briskman to Star in GALILEO at Intiman Theatre; Full Cast Announced

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Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project has announced the cast and creative team of Galileo, a new adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's landmark play The Life of Galileo, running January 13–30, 2027, at the Erickson Theatre. Directed by The Seagull Project Artistic Director Gavin Reub, the production stars acclaimed Seattle actor and Seagull Project co-founder Julie Briskman in the title role.

The cast includes Kiki Abba, Andi Alhadeff, Miguel Castellano, Jerik Fernandez, Hailey Henderson, Alexandra Tavares, Amy Thone, and Lexi Warden.

The creative team includes Jennifer Zeyl (Scenic Design), Robert Aguilar (Lighting Design), Danielle Nieves (Costume Design), Matt Starritt (Sound Design), Helen Heaslip (Movement Associate), Greg Sinibaldi (Composer), and Madelyn Salvucci (Stage Manager).

This new adaptation is translated by Michael Neininger and adapted by David Quicksall and Gavin Reub. The Seagull Project is the company-in-residence at Intiman Theatre, and this marks their next production in the long-term residency partnership, following The Fainting Spells (2026), and the pre-residency collaboration The Lower Depths (2024).

In the 16th century, Galileo knew that the Earth revolved around the Sun—and he could prove it! The Inquisition had other plans. Trailblazing physicist Galileo Galilei and the Catholic Church clash in a battle of truth and power. Music, technology, lavish parties, and dark conspiracies fuel this epic new adaptation.

Galieo runs January 13–30, 2027 at the Intiman Theatre. Tickets on sale now at intiman.org.

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