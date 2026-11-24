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Intiman Theatre is making the holidays more accessible while celebrating and supporting the Seattle community through a series of initiatives surrounding its annual production of Black Nativity, running December 9–27, 2026, at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway).

This year, Intiman will offer 100 tickets for just $10 each, spotlight local Black artists and entrepreneurs at the Black Makers Market in the lobby, and invite audiences to give back to organizations providing housing, food, and access to the arts.

These initiatives are supported by the inaugural Black Nativity Legacy Producers Circle, chaired by Vivian Phillips with members Ebony Arunga, Donte Felder, Marcus Harrison Green, and Pela Terry. Together, these community leaders are helping sustain this holiday tradition and expand its reach for generations to come.

Dream Fulfilled $10 Tickets: Intiman will release 100 tickets for $10 each to community members who might not otherwise be able to attend. Applications accepted now through December 2, with tickets awarded in the order applications are received, subject to availability. Early applications are encouraged, as tickets are limited. Selected applicants will be notified beginning December 3. Link to apply: https://forms.gle/dU6CKceMYMzBGcQu8

Free for Everyone: Intiman will offer 20 free tickets at every performance, available at the box office starting one hour before showtime. Guests may request one or two tickets per person, subject to availability. This program is funded in-part by 4Culture Public Access.

Black Makers Market: Audiences can shop local this holiday season at the Black Makers Market in the lobby before performances and during intermission, featuring gifts and creations from Black artists, makers, and small businesses. Participating vendors include Creative Lifeworks LLC, Her Glow Candy Shop, K's Dazzling Creations, Noir Lux Candle Co., ONYX + PETAL, Queens N Things, The Ring Room, Shelley Hardwick Visual Artist, and more!

Pass the Basket: At every performance, audiences will be invited to help bring housing, food, and joy to friends and neighbors this holiday season. Donations collected will support three organizations making a difference in our community:

Intiman Theatre: Expanding access to live theatre through the Free for Everyone ticket program.

Community Roots Housing: Creating and maintaining affordable housing for thousands of residents across the Seattle area.

Food Lifeline: Connecting individuals and families experiencing hunger across Western Washington with nutritious, culturally relevant food.

The race is on for the Seattle Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 10% 3 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 10% 4 BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 7% 5 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Spokane Civic Theatre 6% Best Play 1 EMMA Spokane Civic Theatre 11% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Spokane Civic Theatre 8% 3 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD The Paramount Theatre 8% 4 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM ManeStage Theatre Company 7% 5 APPROPRIATE Seattle Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Leavenworth Summer Theater 21% 2 Tacoma Musical Playhouse 14% 3 Spokane Civic Theatre 11% 4 Woodland Park Players 8% 5 The 5th Avenue Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 11% 2 Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 11% 3 Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 9% 4 Summer Raye Mays - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 7% 5 Rachel Marie Powers - BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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