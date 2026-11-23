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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

NICHOLAS BERNARD - THIS IS HALLOWEEN - Can Can 32%

Patricia Haines-Ainsworth - WOMAN BEFORE A GLASS - SecondStory Repertory 29%

Rebecca Cook & Ensemble - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - Spartan Theatre 18%

Hazel Bean - MINISTER OF SORROW - Spartan Theatre 15%

PARKER MILLS - THE ABNORMAL HEART - Reverie Ballroom at Odd Fellows Hall 5%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allison Drescher Cooper & Katie Spurbeck Perez - ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 9%

Elizabeth Posluns & Laura Mcfarlane - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 9%

Casey Adam Craig - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 8%

Denis Jones - A CHORUS LINE - The 5th Avenue Theatre 8%

Harry Turpin - HAIRSPRAY - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 7%

Lexi Dysart - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 6%

Troy Wageman - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Gabrielle McNeillie - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 5%

Lexi Barnett - HOLIDAY INN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Jimmy Shields - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Jimmy Shields - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 3%

Jordan King - PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Angela Pierson - SPRING AWAKENING - Eastern Washington University Theatre 3%

Annalisa Brinchmann - FOOTLOOSE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Cassie Jo Fastabend - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Harry Turpin - ANYTHING GOES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Hillary Gault - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Ashley Roy Simpson - SPRING AWAKENING - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Brenda Henson - ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Stacey Bush - A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Latitude Theatre 2%

Christina Naficy - SWEET CHARITY - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Alyza DelPan-Monley - JAR OF FAT - Theatre Battery 1%

Aubrey Hertel - WITCH - Spartan Theatre 1%

Sophia Franzella - EULOGY, OR HOW TO PLAN YOUR OWN FUNERAL (AND HAVE FUN DOING IT!) - Pony World Theatre 1%

Jeremy Dumont-Eton - CHICKEN TINDERS - Copious Love Productions 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Krista Lofgren - LES MISÉRABLES - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12%

Amanda Hoard & Jen Clemens - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 11%

Nancy Trucano & Angie Redmon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 8%

Jason Kramer - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 8%

Sarita Fellows - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 7%

Sheryl Sutherland & Daina Toevs - ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 6%

Danielle Nieves - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Jamie L. Suter - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Jamie L. Suter - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Amy Hockman - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Krista Lofgren - HOLIDAY INN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Ella Tennant Swenson - PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Diane Johnston - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Judy Mullins - ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

From The Closet - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Tianxing Yan - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 2%

Kilah Williams - A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Latitude Theatre 2%

Chelsea Cook - EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Ella Tennant Swenson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Mark Chenovick - THE MOUSETRAP - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Beth Mahmoud-Howell - THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Kaelyn Williams - WITCH - Spartan Theatre 1%

Kilah Williams - CHICKEN TINDERS - Copious Love Productions 1%

Lady Drew Blood - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Noveltease Theatre 1%

SHADOU MINTRONE - LOLA - Can Can 1%

Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - The 5th Avenue Theatre 45%

HAIRSPRAY - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 18%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 12%

HOLIDAY INN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 11%

BOOKLOVER’S BURLESQUE: FANTASY/SCI-FI SEATTLE EDITION - Lacy Productions 5%

FOOLISH MORTALS: A HAUNTED MANSION BURLESQUE CABARET - Lacy Productions 4%

LOLA - Can Can 2%

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES - Can Can 1%

NOIR - Can Can 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Emily A. Rollie - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 10%

Katie J. Newbury - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 10%

Scot Charles Anderson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 8%

Harry Turpin - LES MISÉRABLES - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 8%

Kayla Littleton & Christina Naficy - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 7%

Bonni Dichone - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

Daina Toevs - ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 6%

Harry Turpin - HAIRSPRAY - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Brandon Ivie - COME FROM AWAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

SHILEAH COREY - CABARET - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Scot Charles Anderson - PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Denis Jones - A CHORUS LINE - The 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Bill Berry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Jeannette LeGault - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Katy Tabb - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - Village Theatre 2%

Scot Charles Anderson - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Troy Wageman - FUN HOME - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden - SPRING AWAKENING - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Brenda Henson - ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Joe Calarco - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 2%

Jeff Sanders - SPRING AWAKENING - Eastern Washington University Theatre 2%

Adam Othman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Micheal O'Hara - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jennifer York - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre 1%

Troy Wageman - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Chelsea DuVall - POTUS (OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE) - Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

Timothy McCuen Piggie - APPROPRIATE - Seattle Repertory Theatre 9%

Elizabeth Allum - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 9%

Bryan D. Durbin and Karlin Marie Kahler - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Spokane Civic Theatre 8%

Bryar Freed-Golden - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Brad Lo Walker - DRACULA - Renton Civic Theatre 6%

Jay Henson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

Kathy Pingel - THE TIME MACHINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 5%

TAMMIS DOYLE - THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Greg LoProto - CONTINUITY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 5%

Montse Garza - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 4%

Susan McIntyre - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Matthew Leavitt - EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Gavin Reub - DREAM CARL DREAM - Dacha Theater 3%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Latitude Theatre 2%

Sophia Franzella - EULOGY, OR HOW TO PLAN YOUR OWN FUNERAL (AND HAVE FUN DOING IT!) - Pony World Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Tanner - GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jay Stratton - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Woodinville Repertory Theatre 2%

Leah Adcock-Starr - EULOGY, OR HOW TO PLAN YOUR OWN FUNERAL (AND HAVE FUN DOING IT!) - Pony World Theatre 1%

Eric Lewis - MURDER ON WEST MOON STREET - The Phoenix Theatre 1%

Linda Lombardi - CORIOLANUS - GreenStage 1%

Rebecca Craven - WITCH - Spartan Theatre 1%

Sara Porkalob - JAR OF FAT - Theatre Battery 1%

Agastya Kohli - YOGA PLAY - As If Theatre Company 1%

Cassandra Moselle - THE WAKE OF ANNIE GRADY - Whatnot Theatrics 1%

Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 10%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 8%

A CHORUS LINE - The 5th Avenue Theatre 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 7%

LES MISÉRABLES - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 5%

ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 5%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 4%

HAIRSPRAY - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Village Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

DREAM CARL DREAM - Dacha Theater 2%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 1%

POTUS (OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE) - Spokane Civic Theatre 1%

FOOTLOOSE - Renton Civic Theatre 1%

HOLIDAY INN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian McManimon - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 18%

Jacob Viramontes - LES MISÉRABLES - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12%

Cory Pattak - A CHORUS LINE - The 5th Avenue Theatre 7%

Bryan D. Durbin - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 6%

Rob Falk - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Robert J Aguilar - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Bryan D. Durbin - FRANKENSTEIN - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Brenda Henson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Eldon Tam - PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Eldon Tam - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Gwyn Skone - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Mark Chenovick - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Mark Chenovick - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Michelle Weingarden - SPRING AWAKENING - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Denny Pham - SPRING AWAKENING - Eastern Washington University Theatre 2%

Dominique Salas - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 2%

Elijah Bellis - THE TIME MACHINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Jacob Viramontes - DRACULA - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Andrew D. Smith - ROBIN HOOD - Seattle Children's Theatre 2%

Charles Blankenship & Kemuel DeMoville - WITCH - Spartan Theatre 2%

Kathryn Louise - THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Gwyn Skone - A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Latitude Theatre 2%

Gwyn Skone - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jacob Viramontes - ANYTHING GOES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Robert J Aguilar - EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mark Rabe - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 9%

Susan Wagner and Jeff Heminger - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 9%

Rj Tancioco - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 9%

Rj Tancioco - LES MISÉRABLES - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 9%

Christian Skok - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 8%

Susan Wagner and Beverly Crain - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 7%

Aimee Hong - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Susan Wagner and Beverly Crain - ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 5%

Beth Grimmett-Tankersley - A CHORUS LINE - The 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Rj Tancioco - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Tim Symons and Sheilah V Walker - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 4%

Jay Vilhauer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

MAX CHASTAIN - CABARET - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Shawna Avinger - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

Daniel Schreiner - ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Gabe Mangiante - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Mark Rabe - PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Will Sanders - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Presley DuPuis - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Gabe Mangiante - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Mark Rabe - FOOTLOOSE - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Sam Peters - ANYTHING GOES - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Justin Tran - CHICKEN TINDERS - Copious Love Productions 1%

Rob Witmer - JURASSIC PARKING LOT - Seattle Public Theater 1%

CHRIS PINK - THIS IS HALLOWEEN - Can Can 1%

Best Musical

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 11%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 7%

LES MISÉRABLES - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 6%

A CHORUS LINE - The 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 5%

RAGTIME - Village Theatre 3%

CABARET - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

COME FROM AWAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

FUN HOME - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 2%

JURASSIC PARKING LOT - Seattle Public Theater 2%

ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

CHICKEN TINDERS - Copious Love Productions 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 32%

EULOGY, OR HOW TO PLAN YOUR OWN FUNERAL (AND HAVE FUN DOING IT!) - Pony World Theatre 16%

CHICKEN TINDERS - Copious Love Productions 15%

DREAM CARL DREAM - Dacha Theater 12%

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - Spartan Theatre 8%

JAR OF FAT - Theatre Battery 7%

QUEST FOR THE CROWN PRINCE - Spartan Theatre 5%

THE WAKE OF ANNIE GRADY - Whatnot Theatrics 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 11%

Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 11%

Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 9%

Summer Raye Mays - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 8%

Christina Capehart - ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 4%

Rachel Marie Powers - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 4%

Marcus Wolf - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 4%

Talena Laine - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Anita Cannon - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Aspen Cullen - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Ayo Alaka - SPRING AWAKENING - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Susan Gubsch - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 3%

Jacob Axelson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Chelsea DuVall - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

JORDAN MCKINNEY - CABARET - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Marina Pierce - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Isabella Jimenez - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Sara Esty - A CHORUS LINE - The 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Allison Standley - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 2%

Yusef Seevers - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 2%

Jasmine Jean Sim - GREASE - Village Theatre 2%

FRANK KOHEL - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Jasmine Joshua - FUN HOME - Bainbridge Performing Arts 1%

Mandy Rose Nichols - PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Teddy Meyer - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Sharry O'Hare - SOTTO VOCE - Tacoma Little Theatre 6%

Billy Finn - APPROPRIATE - Seattle Repertory Theatre 6%

Delaney Kahler - POTUS (OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE) - Spokane Civic Theatre 6%

Madalyn Brooks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

Ryan Wasson - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Yussef Seevers - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - ArtsWest 5%

Mae Nolan - WITCH - Spartan Theatre 4%

Sarah Plumb - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Amy Danneker - ROBIN HOOD - Seattle Children's Theatre 4%

Jorge Chacón - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 4%

Alexei Sebastian Cifrese - A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Latitude Theatre 4%

Rhead Shirley - FRANKENSTEIN - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Hester Elwell - THE HIGHEST TIDE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

Chris Ensweiler - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

s. Adam Granato - THE MOUSETRAP - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Dani Davis - DRACULA - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Jeremy Radick - CONTINUITY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

KEITH DAHLGREN - THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Nicole Hicks-Wedge - POTUS (OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE) - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Valerie Ryan Miller - CONTINUITY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

Skye Stafford - CONTINUITY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

Brendan Healy - EULOGY, OR HOW TO PLAN YOUR OWN FUNERAL (AND HAVE FUN DOING IT!) - Pony World Theatre 2%

Brian Harper (Craddock) - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Duncan Thorvilson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Shannon Kipp (Letitia Blacklock) - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Best Play

EMMA - Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - The Paramount Theatre 8%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - ManeStage Theatre Company 7%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

APPROPRIATE - Seattle Repertory Theatre 7%

POTUS (OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE) - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 4%

THE TIME MACHINE - Tacoma Little Theatre 4%

A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Latitude Theatre 4%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

CONTINUITY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 3%

DRACULA - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

THE MOUSETRAP - SecondStory Repertory 3%

THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

DREAM CARL DREAM - Dacha Theater 3%

ROBIN HOOD - Seattle Children's Theatre 2%

WITCH - Spartan Theatre 2%

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - ArtsWest 2%

EULOGY, OR HOW TO PLAN YOUR OWN FUNERAL (AND HAVE FUN DOING IT!) - Pony World Theatre 2%

YOGA PLAY - As If Theatre Company 2%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Woodinville Repertory Theatre 2%

JAR OF FAT - Theatre Battery 1%

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - Spartan Theatre 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian McManimon - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 14%

Tucker Goodman - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 11%

Mike Locke - ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 7%

Christopher J Mumaw - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 6%

Blake R York - SPRING AWAKENING - Tacoma Little Theatre 6%

Peter Rossing - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Peter Rossing - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Parmida Ziaei - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Jeff Church - PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Carey Wong - APPROPRIATE - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Erik Furuheim - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

Mark Chenovick - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Jay Henson - ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Lazure - TWELFTH NIGHT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

Jessica Robertson - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 3%

Mark Chenovick - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Jeff Church - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Rex Goulding - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Rex Goulding - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Sara C. Walsh - EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Denny Pham - WITCH - Spartan Theatre 2%

Rex Goulding - THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Bella Rivera - CHICKEN TINDERS - Copious Love Productions 1%

Blake R. York - SOTTO VOCE - Tacoma Little Theatre 1%

Denny Pham - THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES - Spartan Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gino Scarpino - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 10%

Ken Travis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 10%

Matthew Hadlock - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 10%

Joseph Anderson - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 9%

Xandria Easterday-Callahan - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 7%

Jay Henson - ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 5%

Jay Johnson - ANYTHING GOES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Brian Brooks - CONTINUITY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 4%

Matt Jorgensen - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Charles Blankenship - SPRING AWAKENING - Eastern Washington University Theatre 4%

Amber Granger - CHICKEN TINDERS - Copious Love Productions 4%

Evan Mosher - EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 4%

Mark Chenovick - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Mark Chenovick - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Ingrid Bell - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 3%

Charles Blankenship - WITCH - Spartan Theatre 3%

Henry S Brown, Jr. - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Thao (Flora) Tran & Henry S Brown, Jr. - THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Finley Brown & M.L. Dogg - EULOGY, OR HOW TO PLAN YOUR OWN FUNERAL (AND HAVE FUN DOING IT!) - Pony World Theatre 1%

Lillie Wirth - A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Latitude Theatre 1%

Erin Bednarz - JAR OF FAT - Theatre Battery 1%

Joey Quintana - MINISTER OF SORROW - Spartan Theatre 1%

Charles Blankenship - LYSISTRATA - Spartan Theatre 1%

DAVE PEZZNER - ZOMBIE CHEERLEADERS FROM HELL - Can Can 1%

Charles Blankenship - THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES - Spartan Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Summer Raye Mays - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12%

AJ Newbury - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Leavenworth Summer Theater 10%

Jessica Noeldner - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 6%

Ayo Alaka - HAIRSPRAY - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 5%

Gary Hesse - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 4%

Bailey Frasier - ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 4%

Bailey Frasier - BRIGHT STAR - Leavenworth Summer Theater 4%

Jameson Elton - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Victoria Cooper - EMOJILAND: THE MUSICAL - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Erika tomiko - HAIRSPRAY - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Ana Gibson - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Lilah Gail - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Chris Busiel - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Woodland Park Players 3%

Paul Atwood - ANYTHING GOES - Leavenworth Summer Theater 3%

Aaron Alexander Gordon - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Jack Rodewald - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Olivia Lee - AMERICAN IDIOT - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Katie Dreessen - PIPPIN - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

DIANA TROTTER - CABARET - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Marina Pierce - JURASSIC PARKING LOT - Seattle Public Theater 2%

Britt Hobson - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Cherisse Martinelli - GREASE - Village Theatre 2%

Cole Burgi - ANASTASIA - ManeStage Theatre Company 1%

Jasmine Jean Sim - RAGTIME - Village Theatre 1%

Jeffrey Wallace - GREASE - Village Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Heather Stephens - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Spokane Civic Theatre 11%

Mariesa Genzale - DRACULA - Renton Civic Theatre 10%

Seamus C. Smith - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 8%

GINA WILHELM - THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Andi Alhadef - MARY JANE - Seattle Repertory Theatre 7%

Jamie Sciarrio - POTUS (OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE) - Spokane Civic Theatre 6%

Daniel Wood - THE MOUSETRAP - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Ashley Song - EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Amanda Marquis Petrowski (Julia - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Marena Kleinpeter - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 3%

Braden King - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

DOUG KNOOP - THE OUTSIDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Mario Espinoza - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 2%

Carol Richmond (Bunny) - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

ML Earhart - A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL - Latitude Theatre 2%

Else Buckley - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Ingrid Sanai Buron (Mitzi) - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Sofia Ayala - COMPLEMENTO - Latitude Theatre & eSe Teatro 2%

Corinne Park-Buffelen - JAR OF FAT - Theatre Battery 2%

Marena Kleinpeter - EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Quinn Mattfeld - EUREKA DAY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Jaret Miller - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Jayton Newbury - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MYSTERIOUS AFFAIR AT STYLES - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Rainey Melvin - WITCH - Spartan Theatre 1%

Simrit Hans (Phillipa) - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! - Seattle Children's Theatre 33%

ROBIN HOOD - Seattle Children's Theatre 31%

SPRING AWAKENING - Eastern Washington University Theatre 24%

THE LOVE FOR THREE ORANGES - Spartan Theatre 7%

QUEST FOR THE CROWN PRINCE - Spartan Theatre 5%

Favorite Local Theatre

Leavenworth Summer Theater 22%

Tacoma Musical Playhouse 15%

Spokane Civic Theatre 9%

Woodland Park Players 8%

Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Tacoma Little Theatre 5%

The 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Taproot Theatre Company 2%

SecondStory Repertory 2%

ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Dacha Theater 1%

Latitude Theatre 1%

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%

Spartan Theatre 1%

Blue Hour Theatre Group 1%

Can Can 1%

Woodinville Repertory Theatre 1%

Pony World Theatre 0%

Theatre Battery 0%

Pratidhwani 0%

The race is on for the Seattle Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 11% 3 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 9% 4 BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 7% 5 LES MISÉRABLES Tacoma Musical Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 EMMA Spokane Civic Theatre 10% 2 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD The Paramount Theatre 8% 3 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM ManeStage Theatre Company 7% 4 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Spokane Civic Theatre 7% 5 APPROPRIATE Seattle Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Leavenworth Summer Theater 22% 2 Tacoma Musical Playhouse 15% 3 Spokane Civic Theatre 9% 4 Woodland Park Players 8% 5 Edmonds Driftwood Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 11% 2 Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 11% 3 Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 9% 4 Summer Raye Mays - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 8% 5 Rachel Marie Powers - BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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