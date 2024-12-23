Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; Spokane Civic Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Bonni Dichone - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 13%

Angela Pierson - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 10%

Mackenzie Neusiok - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 6%

Andrea Olsen - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Justin Jay Smith - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Fae Pink - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 6%

Lily Verlaine - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 4%

Jimmy Shields - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 4%

Jasmine Lomax - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Mackenzie Malhotra - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Annalisa Brinchmann - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

Joshua Spencer - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Vania C. Bynum - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 2%

Harry Turpin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Al Lykya - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Mauro Bozzo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 2%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Flossy Beatrice - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Alexandra Kronz - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Fosse Jack - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Kathryn Van Meter - CAMELOT - Village Theatre 2%

Lily Verlaine - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 1%

Krista Patt - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Red curtain foundation for the arts 1%

Ameenah Kaplan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Village Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie L. Sutter - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 11%

Linay Robison - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Shileah Corey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 6%

Shadou Mintrone - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 6%

Ella Swenson - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Chloe Cook - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Melanie Burgess - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Stephanie Seymour & Paris Original - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 4%

An-lin Dauber - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Krista Lofgren - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Danielle Nieves - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Diane Johnston - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Esther Garcia - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Beth Mahmoud-Howell - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Tianxing Yan - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Linay Robison - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Krisin Haskins - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jenna McElroy - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Kilah Williams - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

Corrine Park-Buffelin - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Ricky German - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 2%

Jacqueline Edwards - UNRIVALED - Seattle Public Theater/SIS Productions 2%

Mark Chenovick - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Fantasia Rose - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Dacha Theatre 1%

Ramona Rhapsody & Sailor St. Claire - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 24%

CAN CAN'S NOIR - Can Can 20%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 12%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 8%

UNSTOPPABLE - Dare to Dance 6%

THE SEASONS' CANON - Pacific Northwest Ballet 5%

EVERGREEN CITY BALLET'S THE NUTCRACKER - IKEA Performing Arts Center 5%

HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 4%

LET IT SNOW - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 4%

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jake Schaefer - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 12%

Angela Pierson - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 12%

Shileah Corey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 9%

Collin J. Pittman - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

Chris Pink - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 8%

Brad Lo Walker - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Jenny Cross - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Bretteney Beverly - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 5%

Valerie Curtis-Newton - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 5%

Aaron Lamb - CABARET - Harlequin Productions - professional 3%

Jasmine Joshua - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Harry Turpin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Mauro Bozzo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 3%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Doug Fahl - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jessica Low - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Rose Woods - JUSTICE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 1%

Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman - FIRST DATE - Centerstage Theatre - professional 1%

Michael Todd - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Regional Theatre Of the Palouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Joshua Baig - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 11%

Jillian Armenante - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 9%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 7%

David Alan Morrison - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Alicia Mendez - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Sheila Daniels - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 5%

Zenaida R. Smith - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 4%

Mimi Katano - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 4%

Agastya Kohli - 10 ACROBATS IN AN AMAZING LEAP OF FAITH - Centerstage Theatre - professional 3%

Eric Bischoff - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Tootsie Spangles - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 3%

Rebecca Craven - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Eric Lewis - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 3%

Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako - STEW - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jane Ryan - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

Cheeky Diamondz - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Greg LoProto - THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONI COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

Corey McDaniel - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Harlequin Productions - professional 2%

Kemuel DeMoville - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Lyam White - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

George Mount - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 2%

Joe Goins - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Chris Nardine - METEOR SHOWER - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Lani Brockman - THE CAKE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 1%

Gavin Reub - THE LOWER DEPTHS - Intiman/The Seagull Project 1%



Best Ensemble

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 12%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 8%

SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 7%

POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 5%

MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 4%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

MS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions and SIS Productions 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 2%

THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONIC COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 1%

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 1%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryan D. Durbin - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

Denny Pham - THE PROM - Eastern Washington university 9%

Robbie Matos - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 7%

Ben Zamora - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 7%

Logan Tiedt - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Ahren Buhmann - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 5%

Connie Yun - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Chrystian Shepperd - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Annie Liu - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 4%

Robert J. Aguilar - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Village Theatre 3%

Logan Tiedt - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Jacob Viramontes - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage OnStage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

John Chenault - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Richard Beckerman & Chris Ertel - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jacob Viramontes - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Brian Fletcher & Chris Ertel - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Angelo Domitri - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Gwyn Skone - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Emily Leong - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Angelo Domitri - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Angelo Domitri - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 1%

Christina Barrigan - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 1%

Montse Garza - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 1%

Matt McCarren - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carolyn Jess - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 12%

Aimee Hong - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 9%

David Brewster - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

Lucas Lindberg - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 8%

Leigh Lindell Olson - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Kate Olson and The Nutcracker Nonette - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 7%

R.J. Tancioco - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre 7%

David Brewster - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Yuelan - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 5%

Mark Rabe - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Jon Lutyens - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 3%

Sam Townsend - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 3%

Michael Nutting & RJ Tancioco - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Kim Douglass - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Kate Olson & The Aces and Eights - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 3%

Michael Matlock - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Zeke Cox - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Nathan Young - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Showtunes Theatre Company 2%

Mark Rabe - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Tina McClure - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Regional Theatre Of the Palouse 2%

Nick Bringhurst - MACBETH: A ROCK OPERA - Seattle Public Theater/Macha 2%

Jeffrey Stvrtecky - JERSEY BOYS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%



Best Musical

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 12%

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 8%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 7%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 7%

CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 6%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 5%

DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 4%

COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 3%

TITANISH - Seattle Public Theater 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Village Theatre 2%

ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 2%

CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 2%

URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

CAMELOT - Village Theatre 1%

CABARET - Harlequin Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Gunnar Rorholm - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Aspen Cullen - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 7%

Alexander Kilian - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

Nicholas Bernard - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 6%

Nicole Ostlie - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Caleb Ryden - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 5%

Daniel Renz - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

BJ Smyth - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Alexandria Henderson - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre 2%

Nina McKinstry - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Amelia Stiles - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Jessie Selleck - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Rylynn Davis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Rhys Daly - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Andrea Olsen - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Salem Salma Wahab - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Lily Verlaine - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 2%

Jessica Robins - JUSTICE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 2%

Talena Viydo - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Anamaria Guerzon - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Sophia Parker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Ceili Caruso - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

Taylor Wenglikowski - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Karin Terry - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 2%

Jonah Taylor - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Matt Dela Cruz - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 6%

Anne Allgood - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

Alegra Batara - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 5%

Carly Corey - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 5%

Patty Garegnani - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Katie Wallace - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 3%

Egara Aragoneses Ruiz - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Annette Toutonghi - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Megan Huynh - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Adam Granato - ROPE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Alexandra Haas - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Cassi Q Kohl - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Jillian Faulk - PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL - Blue Hour Theatre 2%

Guneet Kaur Banga - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Ingrid Sanai-Buron - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

BJ Smyth - MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

Sumant Gupta - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Christina Williams - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Tony Driscoll - TWELFTH NIGHT - GreenStage 2%

Jasmine Joshua - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Scot Charles Anderson - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Herbert Seguenza - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Seattle Rep 2%

Jon Andersen - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Rita Baxter - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Pearl Lam - ONCE MORE, JUST FOR YOU - Seattle Public Theater 2%



Best Play

POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 14%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 9%

THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 8%

MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 5%

FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 5%

PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL - Blue Hour Theatre 3%

VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

QUIXOTE NUEVO - Seattle Rep 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre/5th Avenue Theatre 2%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre - professional 2%

BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

RED - Burien Actors Theatre 2%

THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 1%

WHISTALKS WAY - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Denny Pham - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Spokane Civic Theatre 11%

Peter Rossing - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 8%

David Baker - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Jonathan Betchtel - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 7%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 5%

Matthew Smucker - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 5%

David Baker - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Julia Hayes Welch - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Thomas LeClair - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Leanne Markle - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Devin Petersen - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Robin Macartney - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Robin Macartney - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 3%

Efren Delgadillo Jr - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Seattle Rep 3%

Parmida Ziaei - THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Thomas LeClair - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Rex Goulding - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jo Jo Stiletto & Jessica Aceti - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Parmida Ziaei - HAMLET - `Noveltease Theatre 2%

Robin Macartney - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Jeremy Whittington - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Parmida Ziaei - MACBETH: A ROCK MUSICAL - Seattle Public Theater/Macha 2%

Jeannie Beirne - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 1%

Parmida Ziaei - ENGLISH - ArtsWest and Seda Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Urzika - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 12%

John Gromada - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 8%

Dave Pezzner - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 8%

Anne Zehr - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

Rob Witmer - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 6%

Daniel Urzika - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Charlie Sandford - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 5%

Henry S Brown, Jr - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Kairon Bullock - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Henry S. Brown, Jr. - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Kairon Bullock - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Phil Johnson - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 4%

Josh Valdez - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 3%

Zeke Cox, Tori Diana, Jon Andersen, & Egara Aragoneses Ruiz - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Eric Bischoff - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Jessica Aceti & Kat Nil - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 3%

Josh Valdez - UNRIVALED - Seattle Public Theater/SIS Productions 2%

Kassey Castro - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Henry S. Brown, Jr. - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Maggie Rogers - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Erin Bednarz - STEW - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Kairon Bullock - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Kathryn Nil - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 1%

Meghan Roche and Robertson Witmer - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Drake Haren - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 11%

Angela DiMarco - BEAUTIFUL - Village Theatre 7%

Annika Prichard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 5%

Isabella Mesenbrink - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Lilette Blanc - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 5%

Dylan James - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Annalisa Brinchmann - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Carmyn Parks - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Clio Tzetos - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Charles Simmons - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Hayden Treves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Nathan Pichette - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Mauro Bozzo - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

Anita Cannon - FIREBRINGER - Red curtain foundation for the arts 2%

Karin Terry - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Showtunes Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Geray - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Brian Pucheu - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

June Apollo Johns - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Melody Chang - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Ellen Dessler Smith - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Babette La Fave - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 1%

Rolando Cardona - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%

Cindy Chen - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Vivian Tam - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 1%

Yung Mai Tai - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adam Nyhoff - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 9%

Josephine Keefe - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 7%

Chip Sherman - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 6%

Rhys Daly - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 5%

Alexandra Tavares - THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 4%

Andrew Lee Creech - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 4%

Andi Hartwig - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 4%

Sarah Harlett - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 4%

Anna Mulia - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 3%

Alysha Curry - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Van Lang Pham - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Rachael Walters - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Scott Larson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Kathy Hsieh - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Robin Hill - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Christopher Clark - THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre - professional 2%

Zeke Cox - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Jeremy Raddick - THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONIC COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

Brian Pucheu - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

BJ Smyth - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Sam Prudente - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Wendy Chinn - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS productions 2%

Nik Doner - THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre 1%

Shane Regan - A REAL PLAY AT A REAL THEATRE - A Real Theatre 1%

Mary Guthrie - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 21%

THE PROM - Eastern Washington university 16%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Spokane Civic Theatre 15%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 14%

LUCHADORA! - Seattle Children's Theatre 12%

BEE PRESENT - SecondStory Repertory 9%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 9%

THE SUNLESS SCAR - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Spokane Civic Theatre 16%

Eastern Washington university 7%

Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 6%

Can Can 6%

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

The Triple Door 5%

5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

SecondStory Repertory 4%

Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Seattle Rep 4%

Village Theatre 4%

ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Red curtain foundation for the arts 2%

Noveltease Theatre 2%

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 2%

The Phoenix Theatre 2%

ArtsWest 2%

Annex Theatre 2%

The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%

Latitude Theatre 1%

Pork Filled Productions 1%

Blue Hour Theatre Group 1%



