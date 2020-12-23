Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Seattle! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Seattle: Best Ensemble (Equity)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 28%



LEGALLY BLONDE

17%

RIDE THE CYCLONE

12%

- Showtunes - 2018- ACT/5th Avenue Theatre - 2018

Best Ensemble (Equity)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 28%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 17%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - ACT/5th Avenue Theatre - 2018 12%



Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

THE MUSIC MAN - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 21%

BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 12%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 12%



Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

THE MUSIC MAN - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 21%

BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 12%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 12%



Costume Design of the Decade

Karen Ann Ledger - DREAMGIRLS - Village Theatre - 2017 61%

Catherine Hunt - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2014 33%

Harmony Arnold - O LOVELY GLOWWORM; OR SCENES OF GREAT BEAUTY - New Century Theatre Company - 2011 6%



Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Taryn Darr - CHICAGO - Village Theatre - 2013 29%

Greg McCormick Allen - MARY POPPINS - Village Theatre - 2014 19%

Gabriel Corey - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Village Theatre - 2016 17%



Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Taryn Darr - CHICAGO - Village Theatre - 2013 29%

Greg McCormick Allen - MARY POPPINS - Village Theatre - 2014 19%

Gabriel Corey - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Village Theatre - 2016 17%



Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Bethany Olson - THE MUSIC MAN - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 62%

Callie Nissing - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE - SecondStory Rep - 2019 22%

Madalyn Brooks - MY FAIR LADY - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 16%



Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Bethany Olson - THE MUSIC MAN - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 62%

Callie Nissing - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE - SecondStory Rep - 2019 22%

Madalyn Brooks - MY FAIR LADY - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 16%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brenda S. Henson - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2020 24%

Faith Bennett Russell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 13%

Eric Ankrim - AMERICAN IDIOT - ArtsWest - 2015 9%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jay Henson - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 21%

Pavlina Morris - BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 18%

Purni Morell - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 16%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Equity)

5th Avenue Theatre 31%

Village Theatre 19%

Seattle Children's Theatre 17%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Equity)

5th Avenue Theatre 31%

Village Theatre 19%

Seattle Children's Theatre 17%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Non-Equity)

ManeStage Theatre Company 23%

Tacoma Little Theatre 19%

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 15%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Non-Equity)

ManeStage Theatre Company 23%

Tacoma Little Theatre 19%

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 15%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Brenda S. Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2019 29%

Duane Schuler - RAGTIME - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2017 13%

Niclas Olson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Tacoma Little Theatre - 2018 10%



Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Ashley Byam - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 23%

Diana Huey - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2016 23%

Yassmin Alers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep - 2018 10%



Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Ashley Byam - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 23%

Diana Huey - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2016 23%

Yassmin Alers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep - 2018 10%



Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Laurice Roberts - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 23%

Sarah Canton - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2019 21%

Stephanie Bull - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Renton Civic Theatre - 2016 19%



Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Laurice Roberts - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 23%

Sarah Canton - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2019 21%

Stephanie Bull - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Renton Civic Theatre - 2016 19%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

RAGTIME - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2017 23%

LES MISERABLES - Village Theatre - 2013 16%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

RAGTIME - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2017 23%

LES MISERABLES - Village Theatre - 2013 16%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2020 31%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Driftwood Players - 2019 12%

PARADE - Sound Theatre Company - 2016 10%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2020 31%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Driftwood Players - 2019 12%

PARADE - Sound Theatre Company - 2016 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 44%

INDECENT - Seattle Rep - 2019 19%

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep - 2018 12%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 44%

INDECENT - Seattle Rep - 2019 19%

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep - 2018 12%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 28%

BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 17%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 15%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 28%

BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 17%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 15%



Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

James Button - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 27%

David Korins - HERE LIES LOVE - Seattle Rep - 2017 21%

Jared Roberts - AMERICAN IDIOT - ArtsWest - 2015 17%



Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

James Button - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 27%

David Korins - HERE LIES LOVE - Seattle Rep - 2017 21%

Jared Roberts - AMERICAN IDIOT - ArtsWest - 2015 17%



Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

MEET ME IN ST LOUIS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 36%

Blake York - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre - 2019 25%

Albie Clementi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Burien Actors Theatre - 2016 15%



Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

MEET ME IN ST LOUIS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 36%

Blake York - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre - 2019 25%

Albie Clementi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Burien Actors Theatre - 2016 15%



Sound Design of the Decade

Jay Henson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 34%

Darren Hembd - BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 30%

Meghan Roche and Robertson Witmer - RICHARD III - Seattle Shakespeare Company - 2018 18%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Village Theatre 32%

Seattle Rep 28%

Seattle Children's Theatre 22%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Village Theatre 32%

Seattle Rep 28%

Seattle Children's Theatre 22%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ManeStage Theatre Company 25%

Tacoma Little Theatre 19%

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ManeStage Theatre Company 25%

Tacoma Little Theatre 19%

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 14%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

OEDIPUS THE KING - Play Your Part - 2020 49%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - GreenStage - 2020 43%

R.U.R - New Muses Theatre Company - 2020 8%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

OEDIPUS THE KING - Play Your Part - 2020 49%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - GreenStage - 2020 43%

R.U.R - New Muses Theatre Company - 2020 8%



Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Alexandria Henderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 23%

Cayman Illika - MARY POPPINS - Village Theatre - 2014 9%

Yassmin Alers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep - 2018 9%

