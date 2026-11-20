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Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in more than 25 years, will begin performances in Seattle at The Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 3.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

About Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast was the second Disney animated film to use a stage musical structure, with songs playing a central role in the plot and character development. The approach, developed by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, helped shape Disney's animated musicals of the 1990s, including Aladdin, The Lion King and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Beauty and the Beast is directed and choreographed by Matt West and features Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score, with songs by Menken and Howard Ashman, including the title song and “Be Our Guest.” The stage production also includes additional songs by Menken and Tim Rice, including “If I Can't Love Her” and “A Change in Me.” The book is by Linda Woolverton, who wrote the original film's screenplay.

The creative team includes scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, Costume Designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Natasha Katz, music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, orchestrator Danny Troob, dance music arranger David Chase and music director David Andrews Rogers.

The race is on for the Seattle Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 13% 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 11% 3 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 8% 4 BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 7% 5 LES MISÉRABLES Tacoma Musical Playhouse 6% Best Play 1 EMMA Spokane Civic Theatre 10% 2 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM ManeStage Theatre Company 8% 3 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD The Paramount Theatre 8% 4 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Spokane Civic Theatre 7% 5 APPROPRIATE Seattle Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Leavenworth Summer Theater 24% 2 Tacoma Musical Playhouse 16% 3 Spokane Civic Theatre 9% 4 Woodland Park Players 7% 5 Edmonds Driftwood Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 2 Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 10% 3 Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 10% 4 Summer Raye Mays - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 8% 5 Christina Capehart - ANYTHING GOES Leavenworth Summer Theater 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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