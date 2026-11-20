This week on Tea Time with Mikayla, Mikayla sits down with Peter Van Dam, Partner and Casting Director at The TRC Company, formerly Tara Rubin Casting, for a candid, thoughtful, and deeply illuminating conversation about the human side of casting.
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST to Play Seattle's Paramount Theatre This Holiday Season
Performances begin on Tuesday, December 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 3.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in more than 25 years, will begin performances in Seattle at The Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 3.
Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.
About Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast was the second Disney animated film to use a stage musical structure, with songs playing a central role in the plot and character development. The approach, developed by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, helped shape Disney's animated musicals of the 1990s, including Aladdin, The Lion King and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Beauty and the Beast is directed and choreographed by Matt West and features Alan Menken's Academy Award-winning score, with songs by Menken and Howard Ashman, including the title song and “Be Our Guest.” The stage production also includes additional songs by Menken and Tim Rice, including “If I Can't Love Her” and “A Change in Me.” The book is by Linda Woolverton, who wrote the original film's screenplay.
The creative team includes scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, Costume Designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Natasha Katz, music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, orchestrator Danny Troob, dance music arranger David Chase and music director David Andrews Rogers.
Additional creative team members include sound designer John Shivers, projection and video designer Darrel Maloney, hair and makeup designer David H. Lawrence and illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, who also worked on the original 1994 Broadway production. Jason Trubitt serves as production supervisor, and Myriah Bash is general manager.
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BONUS: Beauty and the Beast National Tour | Theatre in the D
Join Jess and Miranda of "Theatre in the D" for their review of the new national tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. They discuss the show's spectacular choreography, its changes from the original, and whether the stage version captures the magic of the romance.
The conclusion of a three-part program featuring prolific composer Alan Menken, who began his storied career in the theater but is mostly known for his work on animated films such as THE LITTLE MERMAID, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ALADDIN and ENCHANTED.
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Actor/Writer Andrew Keenan - Bolger takes us back in time to NYC in the 90s with his new Novel Limelight. Andrew brings back the real life characters from that time such as Rentheads, Clubkids who were navigating a changing city.
BONUS: Beauty and the Beast National Tour | Theatre in the D
Join Jess and Miranda of "Theatre in the D" for their review of the new national tour of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. They discuss the show's spectacular choreography, its changes from the original, and whether the stage version captures the magic of the romance.
BONUS - Caleb McArthur | Make Me A Musical
This week for a very special episode of Make Me a Musical we're joined by University of Michigan Alumn who you can currently see in the National Tour of Beauty and the Beast -- Caleb McArthur! Get your tickets to see Beauty and the Beast at the Fisher Theater here!
#265 Crafting Characters with Stephen Mark Lukas
Stephen Mark Lukas. Gaston. Stephen has appeared on Broadway and on Tour as Nick Arnstein in Funny Girl and Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Regional: Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (Paper Mill), Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees (Goodspeed – CT Critics Circle nom), Curly in Oklahoma!
Ep 476-A Preview Of Broadway Tours With Broadway In Detroit!
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The Broadway Fan Club Presents: The Broadway Cruise Special Edition
Join Heather and her crew from The Broadway Cruise 3 to learn what happened and why Bob Mackie wants to put his brain in her head! We dish about Wayne Brady, Corey Cott's arms, Ana Gasteyer, and watching Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal sing RENT.
Bret Shuford Turns Broadway Lessons into Guidance for Others (REWIND)
Bret Shuford has spent his career balancing two passions—performing on Broadway and helping others achieve their creative goals. From The Little Mermaid to Paramour, he built a successful stage career while also becoming a sought-after coach for actors and artists.
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Ep14 - Conventionally F@$kable Reindeer
You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not listen to this on speakers at work. I'm telling you why. Cause we get fully nasty on this one. It's a pile of TST cast members, including our buddy Aabria, handing mics around and defending which animate or inanimate holiday icons we'd like to bone down with.
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