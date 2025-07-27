Bainbridge Island Celebrates Stephen Sondheim with Sondheim Tribute Revue Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For one weekend only, performers in and around Kitsap County take the stage to sing classics from Stephen Sondheim. The Sondheim Tribute Revue, produced by Ovation! Performing Arts Northwest and presented at Side Quest Stage at Rolling Bay Hall on Bainbridge Island, features talented singers and amateur musical theatre performers from around the region.

Friday's Opening Night concert is reviewed by PreviewNight.com, and a backstage vlog interviews some of the performers about their song selections prior to the Opening Night celebration. Tickets are still available for the Saturday evening and Sunday matinee performances.

The show will take place July 25 through July 27 at Rolling Bay Hall on Bainbridge Island.

