Andre Feriante Returns to The Triple Door Mainstage with Bohemian Entourage In March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Andre Feriante will return to The Triple Door Mainstage with his Bohemian Entourage on March 5th. The 7:30pm show brings together the talents of belly dancer Nalini, opera tenor Steve Thoreson, jazz & Chicago bluesman Eric Fridrich, and singer-songwriter Sonny Luca from Nashville.

Originally from Italy, Andre Feriante is one of the only guitarists in the northwest to have studied with Andrés Segovia. He has developed his own unique signature fusion guitar sound and has entertained audiences, regionally and internationally, for 40 years.

Enjoy an evening of flamenco fusion, belly dance, Middle Eastern, jazz, and classical influenced music with Italian born Andre Feriante and his world class entourage.

Comments