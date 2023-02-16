Acclaimed Hit Play EVERY BEAUTIFUL THING Opens March 17

ACT Theatre's highly anticipated original production of the international sensation Every Brilliant Thing takes the stage this spring in the round of the Allen Theatre. The play, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, is a heartwarming and hilarious look at the lengths we go to for those we love and has been playing to acclaim across the world, including a recent HBO special.

Every Brilliant Thing stars local actor Ian Bell (with understudy Imogen Love) and runs March 17-April 2, 2023. Tickets are available now at ACTtheatre.org or by calling the ACT Box Office at (206) 292-7676.

What makes this production truly unique is that it is meant to be performed in the round, surrounded by the audience, creating an interactive theatre experience for everyone in attendance. The production will be directed by ACT Theatre's Artistic Director John Langs with stage design by Parmida Ziaei.

Every Brilliant Thing is a one-person show that tells the story of a young person's journey to create a list of every brilliant thing in the world in the name of creating happiness. The play is an exploration of grief, depression, and the resilience of the human spirit, and the in-the-round setting will make the audience feel as though they are a part of the story themselves.

ACT Artistic Director and show director John Langs says, "In times of uncertainty, where do you draw your strength? This is the question at the heart of Every Brilliant Thing, a show that seems to be the perfect remedy for the past few years, and so beautifully articulates all the reasons we have to keep our heads up, our spirits high, and our eyes on what is possible. Of course, it takes an extraordinary human to pull off this show, and ACT is so fortunate to welcome back Ian Bell, who will be our guide on this playful and profound journey. We can't wait for Seattle to experience this show-it's a real gift."

MEET THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

ABOUT IAN BELL (Performer)

Ian Bell has previously performed at ACT in Trip to Bountiful, The Pillowman, Black Coffee, and several productions of A Christmas Carol, playing a variety of roles including Fezziwig, Cratchit, and in 2018, Scrooge. Ian created and hosted the series Seattle Confidential, which shared anonymously penned essays and monologues about the life experiences that unite us. Ian is the director and producer of the Brown Derby Series (soon to resume), presenting satirical staged readings of pop-culture screenplays with a counter-culture sensibility inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous. Ian directed Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Jinkx Monsoon at the Moore Theatre in 2013. His decades-long career in Seattle theatre includes several shows at the Seattle Repertory Theatre, Re-bar, and Empty Space Theatre (where he earned a Garland Award from Backstage West for his portrayal of Mugsy in Patrick Maber's Dealer's Choice). Ian is a graduate of Bennington College.

ABOUT JOHN LANGS (Director)

John Langs has served as Artistic Director since 2016. He joined ACT in 2013 as Associate Artistic Director. Langs' 16-year freelance career afforded him the opportunity to work with many prestigious theatre companies across the country. He has directed productions at Playwrights Horizons NY, Ensemble Studio Theater NY, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Lookingglass Theater Company in Chicago, Circle X in Los Angeles, The Resident Ensemble, New Century Theatre Company, Washington Ensemble Theatre, and Seattle Shakespeare Company. Langs received his directing degree from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Some of his favorite directing credits include The Shaggs Philosophy of the World (Los Angeles Drama Critic Circle Award for Best Original Musical), Brothers Karamazov (seven LADCC Awards including Best Production of the year and Best Direction) and directing Kurt Beattie in King Lear. Langs received the first annual Seattle Gregory Award honoring excellence in direction for The Adding Machine. As a dedicated fan of original work, Langs has shepherded over a dozen projects to their premiere production.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team features director John Langs, scenic design by Parmida Ziaei, costume design by Danielle Nieves, lighting design by Lilly McLeod, sound design by Maggie Rogers, stage management by Jeffrey K. Hanson, and production assistance by Max Zamorano.