A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL to Run at Tacoma Musical Playhouse This Holiday Season

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This holiday season, Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) invites audiences to experience the laughter, nostalgia, and heartwarming charm of A Christmas Story: The Musical, running November 20 through December 13, 2026.

Based on the beloved 1983 holiday film, this festive stage adaptation brings Ralphie Parker's unforgettable Christmas wish to life with dazzling musical numbers, hilarious family moments, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Set in 1940s Indiana, A Christmas Story: The Musical follows young Ralphie Parker as he dreams of receiving the ultimate Christmas gift: an Official Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Despite repeated warnings that he'll "shoot his eye out," Ralphie remains determined to make his holiday wish come true. Along the way, audiences will revisit iconic moments from the classic film, including the infamous leg lamp, a tongue stuck to a frozen flagpole, an unforgettable department store Santa, and the wonderfully chaotic adventures of the Parker family.

Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the award-winning songwriting duo behind Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman, and a book by Joseph Robinette, A Christmas Story: The Musical transforms the cherished holiday film into a lively theatrical celebration. With memorable songs, energetic choreography, and a touching story about family, childhood, and the magic of Christmas, this production captures everything audiences love about the holiday season.

Whether it's a treasured family tradition or a first-time introduction to Ralphie's world, A Christmas Story: The Musical offers something for audiences of all ages. Filled with humor, heart, and holiday nostalgia, this delightful production is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

A Christmas Story: The Musical

Dates: November 20 - December 13, 2026

Location: Tacoma Musical Playhouse

7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406

Tickets and Information: www.tmp.org

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming