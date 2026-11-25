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tem, the technology company rebuilding the infrastructure beneath the energy market, is sponsoring a week's worth of energy at Trafalgar Entertainment's pantomime venues this festive season.

As rising energy costs continue to impact businesses across the UK, the initiative demonstrates tem’s commitment to supporting organisations at the heart of local communities. By lowering the costs associated with buying and selling electricity, tem helps businesses and generators keep more of their money while improving access to affordable energy.

The sponsorship will see tem cover energy usage for one week across Trafalgar Entertainment's participating pantomime venues during the busy Christmas season, helping to support the delivery of live theatre experiences enjoyed by thousands of families.

Pantomime remains one of the UK's most cherished festive traditions, bringing communities together through live entertainment, family outings and shared experiences. The partnership reflects a shared commitment from both organisations to supporting local communities and ensuring that live entertainment continues to thrive.

Jason Stocks, Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer at tem, said: "Pantomime is a unique part of the British Christmas tradition, bringing joy to families and communities across the country. Trafalgar's theatres are at their busiest and brightest from now until January, so we’re delighted to be partnering with the team to power a week of it. The rest of the year, our job is taking the cost out of how power is priced, so every theatre, and every business, can keep the lights on without their energy bill deciding what they can do next.”

Trafalgar Entertainment's pantomime season welcomes hundreds of thousands of audience members to theatres across the UK each Christmas, with productions ranging from Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Aladdin to Jack and the Beanstalk and Beauty and the Beast.

This year's season spans venues including the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, The Orchard Theatre in Dartford, Wyvern Theatre in Swindon and New Theatre Cardiff, among many others, bringing together West End talent, local performers and communities in one of Britain's most enduring theatrical traditions.

Alvin Hargreaves, Group Operations Director at Trafalgar Entertainment, said: "We're thrilled to be partnering with tem on this exciting initiative. Pantomime plays a vital role in communities across the UK, and this generous support will help us continue delivering magical festive experiences for audiences while highlighting innovative ways businesses can work together to address the challenges of rising energy costs."

In 2026, Trafalgar Entertainment reached a significant sustainability milestone, with every venue across the Group achieving certification against the Theatre Green Book Basic Standard for Operations and Buildings.

Theatre Green Book is the industry's leading sustainability framework for the performing arts, helping organisations reduce their environmental impact through practical, measurable action. Trafalgar Entertainment became a founding supporter of the initiative in 2025 as part of its commitment to more sustainable operations.

To achieve certification, venues established green teams, embedded sustainability into day-to-day operations and introduced plans covering energy management, waste reduction, sustainable travel, food and beverage operations, and paper and digital consumption.

All venues have switched to a green electricity supply and there is focus on an overnight energy project aimed at reducing energy consumption outside of operating hours.

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