The Lyceum Appoints Euan Borland and Ashlie Nelson to Senior Leadership Team

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh has announced two new appointments to its senior leadership team. Euan Borland will join as Director of Participation and Engagement in January 2027, with Ashlie Nelson joining as Director of Producing in February 2027.

Euan Borland joins The Lyceum Theatre following his impactful tenure at Inverness' Eden Court as Head of Engagement. Euan's work for the theatre covers a significant programme of dance, drama and film across the highlands.

Euan's notable projects include a week-long youth takeover of the venue in partnership with the National Festival of Youth Theatre as part of Eden Court's 50th anniversary celebrations, and launching Screen Sparks, a filmmaking and employability programme for young refugees and asylum seekers aged 16–24, in partnership with arts charity Compass Collective. Most recently, Euan and his team won the Great Community Connection award at the inaugural Great British Theatre Awards.

Originally from Edinburgh, Euan's relationship with The Lyceum began whilst taking part in a work experience placement at the theatre as a teenager and he later joined the front of house team as his first ever job.

Euan Borland said, "I still vividly remember stepping backstage for the first time at The Lyceum as a young person and the impact it had on me. Working in the Front of House team and having access to a diverse programme of world class theatre inspired me to pursue a career in the industry and I'm thrilled to be returning to the venue where my career began.

"I can't wait to work with the incredible team at The Lyceum to create opportunities for the people of Edinburgh to explore their creativity, to build community and to inspire the next generation of theatre professionals."

Euan's appointment directly supports The Lyceum's ambition to work creatively with the community it belongs to, and to help the theatre fulfill its civic and social purpose. On joining the theatre in January, he will lead a review of The Lyceum's strategic focus of its participation work with a view to complementing the strong provision of arts engagement that already exists across the city.

In addition to Euan joining the team in January, Ashlie Nelson will head up The Lyceum's producing and production teams as its new Director of Producing.

Joining from Liverpool's Everyman and Playhouse Theatres, where she was Head of Producing and Programming, Ashlie brings a wealth of experience, not only in putting incredible theatre on stage, but across the board in marketing, audience development, artistic and creative learning.

During her time in Liverpool, Ashlie led on producing mid-scale work for the Everyman, including award-winning new play The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher by Alexandra Wood and the extended revival of Willy Russell's Shirley Valentine. She also developed a year-round programme of visiting work into the Grade II listed Playhouse, including the return of Everyman youth theatre alumni Jodie Comer in Prima Facie.

Ashlie is passionate about improving equity and access in theatre and the arts. She's particularly proud of developing a Safe Space Charter for the Everyman Theatre and aims to promote inclusion and representation in productions and projects.

Ashlie Nelson said, "I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the Lyceum as Director of Producing. The Lyceum is a theatre with a rich history, a fantastic reputation and an exciting role to play in Scotland's cultural story. It's a privilege to be a part of it.

"I'm thrilled to be working alongside James, Lyndsey and the team to deliver an artistic programme for Edinburgh and beyond. I'm excited to move to such a vibrant city and can't wait to get to know the artists, audiences and brilliant team who make The Lyceum what it is."

Aligning with The Lyceum's vision of standing as an internationally renowned historic producing theatre at the heart of Scotland's cultural life, Ashlie will play a vital role in the theatre's forthcoming program of both produced and visiting works.

Lyndsey Jackson, Executive Director at The Lyceum, said, "Having Euan and Ashlie join us is a really exciting way to kick off 2027 at The Lyceum. Both roles are imperative to helping us achieve our goals as a theatre and will help us evolve what we offer, both to audiences and to the wider community.

"We're at a really exciting time in The Lyceum's future, and their individual expertise, insight and passion will undoubtedly bring a fresh new perspective to what we do and help us realise our ambitions. We can't wait to have Euan and Ashlie as part of the team."

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming