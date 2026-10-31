Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Scottish Folk Stars’ Musical Friendship Sparkles for Christmas Songbook
The tour runs from 12-22 December 2026
The much-loved Scottish Christmas Songbook will be putting musical friendships and collaboration centre stage this December as a cast of Scottish folk stars unite to spread a hearty dose of festive cheer.
The high-spirited Christmas show brings together some of the finest voices and performers in Scottish folk and contemporary traditional music, as they take their special brand of seasonal spirit on tour across Scotland, from 12 – 22 December 2026.
Originally fronted by Phil Cunningham, the Christmas Songbook has grown into one of Scotland's best-loved festive musical gatherings. The 2026 edition will see the spirit of camaraderie and togetherness that has long been the defining feature of the annual tradition, warmly embraced in this next chapter as the Scottish Christmas Songbook.
Treasured singers Eddi Reader and Karen Matheson, renowned fiddle and whistle player John McCusker, beloved Orcadian roots star Kris Drever, Irish accordionist Alan Kelly, guitar virtuoso Ian Carr, and sought-after double bassist Kevin McGuire, will once again join forces, accompanied by the Scottish Christmas Songbook Brass Ensemble, for an on-stage Christmas party to remember.
Harmony, joy, warmth and some intangible Christmas sparkle will be dished out as the seven performers – all world-class musicians in their own right – fill Concert Halls up and down the country with a mix of uplifting festive pop songs, moving carols and unique takes on some Christmas classics.
The performances, which perfectly blend an upbeat, feel-good atmosphere with nostalgic, heartwarming moments, will showcase soaring vocals, rich melodies, playful storytelling and exquisite musicianship in cities including Stirling, Aberdeen and Glasgow.
Karen Matheson said: "The Christmas Songbook is truly one of my favourite parts of the year – getting to tour with this group of close friends and collaborators, making space for joy and reflection, and then getting to share all of that with audiences, is such an honour. 2026 has been a particularly tough year for many so it's really important to us that we're able to share some seasonal spirit in musical form, extend a hand of friendship and lift others up this December. Come away in, leave the world outside for a wee while and let us bring some Christmas magic your way."
John McCusker said: "Christmas Songbook has always been an incredible collaborative effort and this year we are celebrating the good pals, great tunes and generosity of spirit that bind us together. Everyone brings something different to the party, which is a big part of the fun, and there's an unmistakable warmth at the heart of it which will be palpable this year. The Scottish Christmas Songbook tour is sure to be merry and bright, and a bit like Santa and his sleigh, we can't wait to hit the road this December!"
Scottish Christmas Songbook will be on tour across Scotland, and in Newcastle, from 12 – 22 December 2026. Tickets are on sale now at www.thescottishchristmassongbook.co.uk.
Scottish Christmas Songbook Tour Dates
12 December – STIRLING, ALBERT HALL
14 December – PERTH CONCERT HALL
17 December – GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL
19 December – EDINBURGH QUEEN'S HALL
20 December – EDINBURGH QUEEN'S HALL
21 December – ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL
22 December – EDINBURGH QUEEN'S HALL
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
This City
Summerhall (12/04-12/06)
|
Mark Thomas: 40 In Stand Up Years
Traverse Theatre (12/11-12/11)
|
Here Come The Boys
Bradford Live (6/09-6/09)
|
THE SEVENTH SOUL
Acting Coach Scotland (2/27-2/27)
|
Ed Byrne: No Dramas
Music Hall (2/10-2/10)