SPANK! Will Play its Final Performance at Underbelly McEwan Hall This Weekend

One of the wildest nights out at the Fringe, Spank! is bowing out in style after 20 years of shenanigans. An institution at the fringe, Spank! will have its final fling on Sunday 28 August at Underbelly McEwan Hall in an especially outrageous evening of comedy and cabaret.

The team behind Spank! are bowing out disgracefully with Spank! You and Goodnight, a show-stopping one night finale in McEwan Hall, welcoming back performers from across the two decades of this legendary party night, for a final raunchy, ridiculous Sunday to remember.

The phenomenal finale will be hosted by James Wren & James Loveridge. The line up* will feature the incredible Reg D Hunter; Randy; Myra Dubois; Mark Nelson; Lauren Pattison; Alison Spittle; Aurie Styla; Kate Barron and Sikisa.

And as we prepare to say goodbye to the raucous late-night show that's earned its risqué reputation for line-ups of hilarious hosts, awesome comedians and gratuitous nudity, Underbelly is looking back at some of the best moments and memories from over the years with those who were in the thick of the action - James Loveridge, Corrie McGuire and James Wren.

Moments etched in our collective memories include:

Ed & Charlie getting married onstage dressed as Topping & Butch in their leathers

Marcel Lucont crowd surfing out of the venue at the end of his set

Al Barrie taking down a heckler: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJ5jUHhb21o&t=208s

A man with one testicle raising money for Testicular Cancer during a naked promo

Kate Copstick doing their Who's in Copstick's Slot to promote new talent

If you'd like the inside scoop on these moments and more, James, James and Corrie are all available for interview. More info is available here: