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Comedian Romesh Ranganathan will be back on the road in 2026/2027 with his brand-new show Romesh Ranganathan Will Change Your Life, coming to Bradford Live on Friday 30 April 2027.

Multi award-winning comedian Romesh is known for fronting hugely popular series The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, BAFTA-winning Rob & Romesh Vs, A League Of Their Own, Parent's Evening, The Ranganation, and BBC One's The Weakest Link. Romesh is the much-loved host of BBC Radio 2's Saturday 10am – 1pm show. In 2026 he won The Celebrity Traitors alongside Bash Croft - the first celebrity Faithfuls to ever win their series. He also hosts several podcasts, his own, The Romesh Ranganathan Show, as well as For The Love Of Hip Hop (BBC Sounds/Radio 2), which won him the prestigious Radio Academy ARIA Gold award for Best Specialist Music Show in 2023. He is also the co-host of the critically acclaimed Wolf & Owl with Tom Davis.

A Sunday Times Bestseller with his autobiography Straight Outta Crawley: The Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being and Romesh's second book As Good as It Gets: Life Lessons from a Reluctant Adult. 2023 saw Romesh turn his hand at writing for a middle-grade audience in his debut novel, Lil' Muffin Drops the Mic, which he followed up in 2025 with Yasmin Bandara Levels Up!

Romesh recently made his West End debut in Alan Ayckbourn's Woman In Mind, at the Duke Of York's and then on UK tour.

Romesh's previous tour, Hustle, saw him perform to sell out audiences across the globe with shows in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Dubai. He recorded the special across two nights at The O2 in London. Which was released as part of the Sky travelogue series Can't Knock The Hustle, in which he fact checks the material in his show. This premiered on Sky and NOW TV in 2025. Romesh's 2022 stand up tour, The Cynic's Mixtape, was a sold-out success, culminating in a taping at his hometown venue The Hawth in Crawley, which was released as a special on Netflix in 2022.

Priority Live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 12pm Wednesday 18 November. Become a Priority Live member at bradfordlive.co.uk

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