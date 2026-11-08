Review: ZAMBONI, Oran Mor

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Zamboni is a new play that is co-presented by A Play, A Pie and A Pint and Assembly Theatre. It is written by Lex Joyce and directed by Anna Whealing.

There’s a tragedy on the ice at the local rink, and Zamboni follows three of the rink employees as they navigate their own emotions about it. Blood is spilled on the ice and it seems that it will take more than a resurfacing for things to go back to normal.

Nao (Loretta Francis) has recently had her own accident and isn’t quite ready to get back on the ice. Nao, Donal (Samuel Lee Johnston), and Gus (Nathan Prestwich) work well together as colleagues with a slight awkwardness and unfamiliarity, but a shared trauma.

We see the drama play out with interactions between the team at their work and how they are handling the experience when they are on their own. The dialogue is good, but the quiet seriousness of the piece feels a bit drawn out.

The dynamics play out well but something about this play feels a little frosty and it can be difficult to connect with the characters.

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