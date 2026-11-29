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This year’s pantomime at the Oran Mor is The Wonderful Wizard of Partick Cross, written and directed by Martin McCormick.

Neil John Gibson plays Dotty, a girl who is tired of her drab black-and-white life. When a twister strikes, she finds herself transported to a magical land and accidentally causes the demise of a wicked witch. To find her way home, she must head down the yellow brick/Byres Road as advised by the good witch Catherine (of Partick).

Gavin Jon Wright is working hard as The Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Man. A real highlight of the performance is the musical number “If Only We Had Alan Cumming”, lamenting the budget which doesn't allow them to employ more than 5 actors. Lyrically, it's brilliant, and musically it's nice and familiar.

There are some good gags and a bit of audience participation which everyone seems to be keen to be involved in. A good-natured gentleman in the front row takes some relentless ribbing throughout the early afternoon performance which goes down really well.

The Oran Mor panto knows exactly what it's there for. It's a popular starting point for a lot of Christmas days/nights out, and the hour-long show serves as light entertainment. It doesn't overstay its welcome and serves just the right amount of silliness.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga Ken Wan

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