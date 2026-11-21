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2026 marks the fortieth year of the Tron Theatre panto, and this year’s offering is The Snaw Queen which is written and directed by Johnny McKnight.

Everything is going smoothly in Kristine Kringle (Johnny McKnight)’s workshop, and everyone is on track to get their Christmas presents as planned. But when an enchanted mirror appears and turns the adorable, reliable Rudolph into the wicked Snaw Queen (Craig Hunter), she becomes determined to freeze everyone’s hearts and ruin Christmas.

Kristine teams up with Olive (Julie Wilson Nimmo) and Elvira the Elf (Ciara Flynn) to try and get Rudolph back to normal. They have the key ingredients needed to rescue Rudolph and set off on their quest. It’s organised chaos as cast members double up as other characters and unsuspecting audience members are coaxed onstage.

It’s safe to say that nobody quite does panto like Johnny McKnight. The script is packed with gags that will appeal to kids, alongside some really creative Scottish theatre commentary from the last year that went down brilliantly with the press night audience! McKnight’s improvisation skills are also to be commended, and a lot of the joy from this show comes from his interactions with audience members.

It’s a delight to see Julie Wilson Nimmo back at the Tron and reprising her role as Olive (the other reindeer). Ciara Flynn is an exceptional clown and a wonderful addition to this year’s panto as Elvira, and she also excels during the musical numbers. The songs are original compositions from Ross Brown, and they make The Snaw Queen feel like a mini musical. The duel between Kristine and The Snaw Queen is particularly good fun, as is a number about the Glasgow Subway.

The Tron panto does things a little differently from other theatres, but that is likely the reason for its lasting success. The Snaw Queen is a whirlwind panto experience with an exceptionally talented cast.

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