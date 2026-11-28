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This year’s festive offering at Paisley Arts Centre is Sleeping Beauty, written and directed by Andy McGregor.

Annie (Katya Searle) was cursed by a wicked fairy (Kirsty Malone) as a newborn, and after her mother's death, her father took her to be raised by Polly Panpot (Chris Alexander) because he couldn’t cope. Polly and her son Percy (Alan Orr) adore Annie, and she is very close to them, but she always longs to know who her birth parents were.

With very little fanfare, this version of Sleeping Beauty takes the more questionable elements of the fairy tale out and turns it into something far more interesting. Our handsome prince is now a (to be fair, still handsome) academic who will win Annie’s affections with their shared sense of humour, and there’s actually some depth to their characters. The way to awaken the princess isn’t with a kiss but with a thrilling quest, which is way more fun for everyone. Euan Munro as Dr Dave slots in nicely to the already well-established dynamic between Chris Alexander and Alan Orr.

The youth cast are excellent, and there is just so much for the audience to participate in. It’s a relatively small theatre, and the way this pantomime is designed means that anyone who wants to get involved can. There are a couple of moments for the wee ones to join in, and there’s something really special about the approach that everyone can have just as thrilling a time at the panto rather than it depending on where you’re sitting- which gives the PACE panto an advantage over the larger theatres.

Chris Alexander and Alan Orr are wonderful as always, and there’s one scene that stands out where they demonstrate a magic trick. If anyone knows how they managed to pull that one off, please get in touch. The duo work so well together and are just so much fun to watch.

Fraser Lappin’s set design gives us all the traditional elements of the fairy tale and looks brilliant. This production of Sleeping Beauty seamlessly pulls off a freshened-up story with jokes aplenty, a talented cast and the ability to make every child in the auditorium feel included. What more could you want from a panto?

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

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