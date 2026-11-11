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Review: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Theatre Royal

Operation Mincemeat runs at the Theatre Royal until 14 November

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Review: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Theatre Royal

3 stars

Operation Mincemeat is a new musical that debuted in 2019 and was originally bound for the Edinburgh Fringe but the 2020 pandemic put a halt to that. Opening in the West End in 2023, Operation Mincemeat has also headed to Broadway and picked up numerous awards as well as receiving some of the most positive reviews in theatre history.

Operation Mincemeat tells the story of a secret World War II operation that helped win the war. The plan was to use a corpse and dress him as a pilot carrying fake documents that would confuse the Germans and send them in the wrong direction.

It’s all a bit of a farce as they try to get their hands on a dead body that fits the criteria they need. It then feels like too hard a pivot when later they honour the man who was seen as a “nobody” who died without anyone to miss him or claim his body.

The charm of Mincemeat relies on its humour, so if it's not to your taste, you’re in for a long evening. It’s a fascinating story, but the pacing of the script results in it dragging in some areas. 

As a fringe show, this all works pretty well and the cast of five double up as other roles throughout, but as a big production touring show it feels like something is missing. The cast are giving it their all and bring bags of energy to the proceedings. The songs are forgettable, but there are some fantastic vocals, particularly from Holly Sumpton as Ewan Montagu. 

Operation Mincemeat is a runaway success musical delivered by a hardworking cast.

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