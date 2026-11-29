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Dick Whittington is this year's pantomime at The Gaiety Theatre in Ayr, but it's not the Dick you know! Set at Ayr Harbour, Jackie Sparrow and her adopted daughter Kitty-Kat-Cathy and nephew Gibbs are hard at work when they meet a mysterious new stranger by the name of Dick Whittington.

Dick (Ross Baxter) has travelled to Ayr on his 21st birthday looking for work when he runs into Kitty-Kat-Cathy (Chiara Sparkes), who coincidentally has the same birthday as him. The pair have a lot in common and find that one has a map and the other has a key! It might be something to do with that treasure that the dastardly Captain Ratbeard (Dani Heron) has been looking for...

The Ayr Gaiety is fast gaining a reputation as the most inventive pantomime in all the land. With Fraser Boyle at the helm as writer and panto dame and Tom Cooper directing, this performance doesn't drop the pace for a single second. The run time flies by as the audience are thrilled and dazzled by a super sharp script, West End-worthy musical numbers and a whole heap of pirate shenanigans.

Baxter and Sparkes are a sensational double act, and both have stunning vocals. Musical theatre cabaret fans will know the duo as the brains behind Drive Official and the close relationship between the pair really adds something special onstage.

Gregor John-Owen is brilliant as Forgetful Gibbs who tries very hard but has a terrible memory. He brings big laughs and an awful lot of heart.

Colum Findlay is our Fairy Flinty, a magical being whose powers don't work on dry land. Findlay's voice is beautiful and their musical numbers are a real highlight.

As for our Captain Ratbeard, Dani Heron is giving us cutthroat bampot and you can't help but love her for it. Yes, she's evil and out to kill our beloved protagonists and steal the treasure...but she's just such good fun with it. Fraser Boyle is once again a marvel as the dame and responsible for some of the funniest but also most heartwarming moments in the show.

The music in Dick Whittington is also pretty remarkable; there are nods to several musicals and some banging pop megamixes. The Act Two opener is an extremely clever twist of The Major General's song where the lyrics have been replaced with Modern Pirate Pantomime- and it is absolutely genius. Sarah Wilkie's choreography is brilliant and the full ensemble numbers work so well.

Dick Whittington is a pantomime for theatre lovers, and it's the kind of panto that could spark a lifelong love of the stage. The heart behind this show is enormous and the energy coming off of the cast is incredible. The quality of every single element of this show is exceptional and you'd be mad to miss it.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

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