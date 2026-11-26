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This year’s pantomime at Glasgow’s King's Theatre is Aladdin- but not as you know it! Set in Pantomania, this Aladdin is written by Harry Michaels and Alan McHugh, with additional material from Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac. It’s something of a panto greatest hits mashup, and instead of the laundry house setting, Aladdin and his mammy run a theatre but his mother is Mother Goose and the baddie is the Wicked Witch of the West.

The opening is fairly plot-heavy as these new characters are established. The Wicked Witch of the West (Hannah Jarrett-Scott) wants to steal a lamp so she can go down in panto hall-of-fame history. There’s a lot of narrative to get through and the character introductions and explanations of their motives take longer than it should. It’s to be commended that they’re trying something different and removing the offensive setting for Aladdin but it just doesn’t work very well. Straying from the original plot without a solid script makes for a slightly baffling couple of hours.

It’s a joy to see our beloved panto gang together again though pretty frustrating to see the material they’re working with. As always, Elaine C Smith, Johnny Mac and Darren Brownlie work brilliantly together and the highlights of the show are when they ad-lib, or things go wrong. Hannah Jarrett-Scott is given far too little time onstage and is absent from the silliest scenes with the trio, which is where she’s really been able to shine in pantos past.

There are some song and dance numbers that bring the spectacle but aside from an audio clip of “Babydoll” is feels like the modern hits are also missing from this pantomime. There aren’t many topical jokes either and the whole experience is lacking. There are some big budget effects with a fire-breathing dragon and a magic carpet but Aladdin seems to be missing its heart. To have Aladdin and Princess Jemima (Blythe Jandoo) in a committed relationship is a much nicer touch than the usual unrequited love but you rarely see the pair even interact.

Aladdin is an underwhelming offering from the King’s Theatre this year, made all the more disappointing when you know what this cast are capable of.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

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