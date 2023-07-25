ROUNDHOUSE FESTIVAL Adds Simon Amstell And Bridget Christie To Lineup

Iconic live performance venue the Roundhouse in association with leading live comedy production company Berk's Nest has announced that comedy legends Simon Amstell and Bridget Christie will be performing at the first ever Roundhouse Comedy Festival on Wednesday 16th August. Taking over the London institution from 5 – 23 August 2023 tickets are available from Click Here.

The Roundhouse Comedy Galas throughout the festival offer up jam-packed nights featuring top comic talent!

Bridget Christie is an acclaimed stand-up, actor, and writer, having won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show in 2013 and this year created and starred in her own Channel 4 comedy drama series The Change. She's competed on Taskmaster, QI, and Have I Got News For You, appeared on Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Room 101, The News Quiz, The Museum of Curiosity and BBC One's acclaimed sitcom Ghosts (BBC), and had her own Netflix special, Stand Up for Her.

Simon Amstell is a comedian, presenter, screenwriter and director. His latest stand-up special Set Free is available on Netflix. Simon has also released Numb: Live at the BBC (BBC Studios) and Do Nothing (Universal). Simon's feature film Benjamin premiered at the London Film Festival and was released internationally to widespread critical acclaim. Simon's debut film the mockumentary Carnage aired on BBC iPlayer. He wrote, alongside Dan Swimer, and starred in the critically acclaimed television series Grandma's House (BBC 2). His international stand-up tours include: Spirit Hole, What Is This? To Be Free, Numb, Do Nothing and No Self. Simon's book, Help, was published by Penguin Random House in 2017.Other presenting credits include Popworld (Channel 4) and Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC 2). In his youth, he was the youngest finalist of the BBC New Comedy Awards and has since won an RTS Award, a Broadcast Award, two British Comedy Awards and has been nominated for a BAFTA.

With even more talent from the world of comedy and variety being added to the Roundhouse Comedy Festival line up comes greater choice for all - whether it is seeing your favourite live podcast on stage, uncovering brand new talent in an intimate setting before they hit the big time or listening to the largest gay choir in Europe sing - Roundhouse Comedy Festival has it covered, promising to be London's most exciting new Summer festival, showcasing the biggest stars and unmissable new comedy talent from across the UK and beyond.

The Roundhouse is one of the most incredible live performance spaces in the world where the biggest names in music, theatre, circus and spoken word and now for the first-time comedy, take to the renowned stage. A former railway engine repair shed, the Grade II* listed building was transformed into a ground-breaking performing arts venue 50 years ago, and they have welcomed legendary artists from all over the world to perform in their unique spaces.

Taking place in various spaces across the full Roundhouse venue including the prestigious main space, the festival will host a mix of notable headliners, a series of star-studded galas, and unmissable tour shows, as well as live podcast recordings from some of the biggest podcasts in the country.

The Roundhouse is joining forces with leading production company Berk's Nest who are behind award-winning live comedy shows and tours from the likes of Nick Mohammed, Rose Matafeo, Richard Gadd, Catherine Cohen, Colin Hoult, Sophie Duker and Kieran Hodgson. Both organisations believe in the power of uniting audiences and talent and are thrilled to be working together to programme the festival for 2023.

