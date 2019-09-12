Photo Flash: Arcola Theatre, Atticist and Ellie Keel Productions Present The UK Premiere Of ANNA BELLA EEMA

Arcola Theatre, Atticist and Ellie Keel Productions today presents the UK première of Anna Bella Eema by Pulitzer Prize finalist Lisa D'Amour. Jessica Lazar directs Natasha Cottriall, Gabrielle Brooks and Beverley Rudd. The new production opens at Arcola Theatre on 16 September, with previews from 11 September, and runs until 12 October.

'Something is coming. It's either the interstate or the end of the world.'

Precocious Annabella lives in a deserted trailer park. Schooled by her eccentric mother Irene, she learns to co-exist with the vampires, werewolves and monsters that lurk in the world outside.

Desperate to ward off the new highway that threatens the demolition of their home, Annabella steps outside to build a girl out of mud. The girl comes to life. The girl is Anna Bella Eema.

Part ghost story, part fairytale, part coming-of-age fantasy, Anna Bella Eema is a dazzling burst of storytelling from the dark heart of American Gothic.

Lisa D'Amour's wildly inventive, spoken-and-sung odyssey makes its UK premiere in a new and updated version, with original score by Chris Sidorfsky.

Lisa D'Amour is an award-winning US playwright and New Dramatists alumnus. Her theatre credits include Detroit (National Theatre - which won the Obie Award for Best New American Play, was a finalist for both the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2011 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize), and Airline Highway (Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago/Samuel J. Friedman Theater - receiving a 2015 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Play.)

