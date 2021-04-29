Opera Festival Scotland Postpones to 2022

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and live indoor performances this year, the Board of Opera Festival Scotland have made the decision to reschedule festival dates to 2022.

The new dates are 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th September 2022.

The Festival released the following statement:

With the festival having been designed and created to bring people together to Dundee for various musical opportunities, we feel this cannot be fully achieved in a year where travel restrictions are still in place and limitations are placed on indoor events.

We have also taken into consideration public confidence regarding attending indoor events this year.

We would like to thank our partners, collaborations, sponsors and all those involved who continue to support us and have made the move to the new dates possible.

Please do continue to support and follow us as we prepare to welcome you to Dundee in September 2022.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://operafestivalscotland.co.uk/.