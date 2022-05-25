New Studio At Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Open With Stage Première of HELPING HANDS

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that it will open its new Studio with the stage première of Helping Hands, Cathy Forde's moving and celebratory new play of friendship in times of need.

Directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Associate Director Ben Occhipinti, Helping Hands will run in the theatre's new Studio from 23 June-10 July.

Premiering late last year on the theatre's audio-visual platform Sound Stage, Helping Hands tells the story of Rose, an agency support worker, who gives care to the elderly and vulnerable in her community. Hilda is one of those clients. One day, when both women find themselves in crisis, a relationship develops that neither of them expected but both desperately needed.

Whilst Rose battles to understand Hilda's determination to stay at home no matter how physically frail she becomes, Hilda is determined not to allow Rose to take the same path in life as she has, stifled by expectation and compromise.

However, whilst the relationship is developing, Hilda needs to make a decision that will change everything.

Helping Hands exciting cast will feature Anne Kidd (Cora McLean in Shetland, BBC Scotland; Outlander, STARZ; and the film The Last Bus) as Hilda and Lesley Hart (Lou Caplan in River City, BBC Scotland) as Rose. The new play is designed by Becky Minto with lighting by Kate Bonney and music by Niroshini Thambar.

Cathy Forde is an award-winning Scottish novelist (Fat Boy Swim, Skarrs, The Drowning Pond, and playwright (Empty, National Theatre of Scotland). She collaborates extensively with schools, festivals and organisations in the development and promotion of creative writing for young people. Cathy is currently working on the musical adaptation of her novel, Fat Boy Swim with Visible Fictions. For the past six years she has been a full-time carer.

Playwright Cathy Forde said:

"I am honoured and delighted that my play; Helping Hands, will be the opening production in the new studio of Pitlochry Festival Theatre in spring 2022.

The play is about an eventful shift in the life of agency care worker, Rose and her elderly client, Hilda. Although initially seeming to have little in common, the play explores how their lives intersect as a relationship develops and builds across the generations."

Helping Hands runs in the Studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 23 Jun-10 July.

Tickets for Helping Hands are available from the box office on 01796 484626 or online at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com