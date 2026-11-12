National Theatre of Scotland to Stage Two World Premieres and Four Tours in 2027

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National Theatre of Scotland will stage two world premieres, a major public art project, four tours, a reimagining of a Scottish classic and more shows and projects back by popular demand.

Jackie Wylie, Artistic Director, said, "Our 2027 programme truly celebrates what Scotland is made of as well as NTS's unique without walls model, as we take to the streets, to stages, to screens and into schools, hospitals, and communities. We proudly share undertold stories and hidden histories rooted in time, place, and nationhood. Our season this year asks important questions about power, who wields it and how it can be reclaimed. It honours artistic legends, brilliant works of literature and brings back beloved projects. It looks to Scotland's past and its future and wrestles with urgent present-day themes of emotional health, the climate crisis and colonialism. It relishes the sheer joy of theatre through panto and community participation. And it delves into big questions about who we are, and how we choose to define ourselves individually and collectively; allowing for audiences to find their own answers in the thrilling shared space that theatre affords. We welcome all of Scotland to be part of it.

As ever, none of this would happen without the generosity of our supporters, the dynamism of our partners and the sector we are deeply connected to, and the bravery and vision of the artists who sit at the heart of our programme."

Highlights From the Programming

THE TRICK IS TO KEEP BREATHING, adapted by Michael Boyd from the novel by Janice Galloway, directed by Caroline Hall. A reimagined version of the celebrated 1990's book, play and production. Touring to Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Pitlochry in May and June 2027. A National Theatre of Scotland production.

WHEN OUR TIME COMES, a new thriller for the stage, written and directed by Scotland-based artist Adura Onashile which explores cycles of violence and post-colonial legacies. A collaboration with Nhlanhla Mahlangu (Dark Noon). Previews at the Citizens Theatre, Glasgow in July, prior to an Edinburgh World Premiere in August 2027.

SHE'S BEHIND YOU, is back by popular demand, written and performed by Scottish panto legend Johnny McKnight and directed by the multi-award-winning director John Tiffany. Touring to Scotland, England and Northern Ireland from September to October 2027.National Theatre Scotland presents the Traverse Theatre production.

THE HERDS, stampede into Edinburgh in June 2027. A mass public art project with life sized puppets and opportunities for participation for the public and in schools. Free for all, Edinburgh, June 2027. A National Theatre of Scotland and Walk Productions project, supported by the City of Edinburgh visitor levy.

THE YOUNG TEAM, by Kieran Hurley, based on the novel by Graeme Armstrong, directed by Rachel O'Riordan. Opening at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, touring to The Citizens Theatre, Glasgow, and the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith, London. A co-production with The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. A World Premiere.

TRUE STORY - two special stories chosen from a nationwide call-out and championed by our True Story Ambassador, Lorraine Kelly, will be developed for public presentation in autumn 2027.

THE STORY OF HAMEY AND DAN - The true story of a daughter caring for a father with a rare form of dementia. A highland cow doorstop named Hamey provides unexpected relief when it is most needed.

THE STORY OF FORCE K6 - a 180 strong military force from India (the now Pakistan region), who, following serving in Dunkirk, were sent to the Highlands of Scotland in 1942 to prepare for military activity in Norway.

TROLLEYDARITY, proven to enhance the well-being of patients, staff and visitors; Shona Reppe and Alan Grieve take their – A Scratch and Sniff Staycation for the Discerning Static Traveller into a hospice and hospitals across January to March 2027. A National Theatre of Scotland project. Supported by The Weir Charitable Trust.

TiSS AT 10; a special free programme of work for Scottish primary schools continues to tour from November to June 2027. A National Theatre of Scotland and Imaginate project.

Pop!by Vince Virr Dance Company, Two in a Barrel created and performed by Ruxy Cantir and Sarah Rose Graber, Brrr by Hayley Earlam, Lightning Ridge presented by Catherine Wheels, White: The Filmpresented by Catherine Wheels (Digital), Super Special DisabilityRoadshow presented by Birds of Paradise (Digital).

Sponsored by Savendie. Supported by: The Weir Charitable Trust and Aberdeen Baker Incorporation, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Carnegie Dunfermline Trust, David and June Gordon Memorial Trust, Lyra, MEB Charitable Trust, North East Arts Touring, Russell Trust and The Tillyloss Trust, The Touring Network and theatre works!

THE NEXT STAGE, an ambitious project inviting young people to create their own original performances on the set of a major NTS production. Pupils from Kinross High School will develop and present their own bold new pieces on the set of The Trick is to Keep Breathing, shared with an invited audience at Pitlochry Festival Theatre in June 2027.

SOUTH ASIAN PROJECT - NTS continues to develop work and initiatives for South Asian communities, artists and audiences in Scotland.

ROMEO AND JULIET 1947 – A REHEARSED READING, written by Joeravar Sangha and Taqi Nazeer.

Presented by National Theatre of Scotland in association with the Glasgow Mela.

KINAARA (EDGE), Kal Sabir's short film exploring dementia in South Asian communities will be shown on platforms in communities and online in 2027.

New playwriting paid development opportunities as part of the South Asian Playwrights' Programme; a collaboration between NTS, A Play A Pie and A Pint, Playwrights' Studio, Scotland and Bijli Productions.

SELLOUT, Niall Moorjani premieres his new play for A Play, A Pie and A Pint, developed through last year's South Asian Playwrights' Programme.

Following on from the success of the first New Sauce Scratch night in Glasgow in 2026, in partnership with NTS, Kal Sabir and Niloo-Far Khan of South Asian Artists Scotland will be developing and presenting a new event in 2027.

Acclaimed actor and director, Sally Reid joins the organisation as Associate Director.

Three NTS Fellows, Emily Ingram, Robin Paley-Yorke and Nay Dhanak curate a programme of development opportunities for artists based in Scotland, as well as conducting self-guided research into sector issues and their own artistic practice.

FUTURE ACTS - six digital shorts created by leading Scottish theatre and film makers, in partnership with BBC Scotland, land on iPlayer in January 2027, further expanding the repertoire of digital and broadcast projects. NTS is supported by The Weir Charitable Trust.This digital repertoire includes short film, Metamorphosis: In My Mother's Garden, written and directed by Gillian Katungi which continues its presentation at film festivals.

NTS is in ongoing dialogue with partners around securing the future life of one or more existing NTS productions to be presented in 2027, to be announced at a later date.

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