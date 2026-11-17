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Mark Thomas: 40 IN STAND-UP YEARS is coming to Traverse 1 on Friday 11 December 2026. One of our oldest surviving alternative comics celebrates 40 years at the mic.

Mark Thomas in numbers:

Performed comedy for 40 years, won 8 awards for performance, 4 awards for human rights work and 1 of his own invention. The Mark Thomas Comedy Project (Channel 4) has run for 6 series. He has written 6 books, 5 play scripts and sued the police (and won) 3 times. He has produced Manifesto (Radio 4) for 5 series, created 3 Dispatches for Channel 4 and curated and authored 2 art exhibitions with artist Tracey Moberly. He has held 1 Guinness World Record for holding 20 protests in 24 hours.

He's also walked 724km around the length of the Israel Wall in the West Bank, been credited with changing the law on tax avoidance, started a comedy club in Palestine with Dr Sam Beale and campaigned successfully for things like trade union recognition for cinema workers and getting multinationals to change their practices.

Expect a taster menu of government and personal mayhem, jokes, rants and a personal state of the nation broadcast as he tries to turn 'what the f*ck is going on' into a cogent hour of stand-up.

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