NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new fund to support Scottish or Scotland-based comics at the Edinburgh Fringe has been announced with the brand new 'Janey Godley Fund' for 2027. Supported by Ashley Storrie and produced by Brass Tacks Comedy, the new fund replaces the previous Debut Fund and is now open to all Scottish or Scotland-based comics.

Applications for The Janey Godley Fund open now until 10th January 2027 via brasstackscomedy.com/janey-godley-fund

Following two successful years of the Brass Tacks Debut Fund which supported Edinburgh locals Eva Peroni and Ayo Adenekan to debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, in 2026 it was announced that Red Bull UK were no longer able to fund the project. Now, rescued by Ashley Storrie in her mum's name, the former Debut Fund becomes The Janey Godley Fund and is now open to all Scottish or Scotland-based comedians, whether or not they are debuting at the Fringe.

Replacing the previous partnership with Red Bull UK, the new scheme will fund an Edinburgh Fringe run in 2027 for a Scottish or Scotland-based comedian, paying for their venue, marketing budget, full PR campaign and full production support from Brass Tacks Comedy.

A comedian, actor and writer herself, Ashley Storrie will now fund one comic's Fringe run in Janey Godley's name, with donations also open for anyone to add to the fund for future years. Donations will be open year round, with anyone able to contribute and every pound rolling into future funds helping to secure long-term support for working class comics. If enough money is raised in time, The Janey Godley Fund will be able to support a second comedian for 2027. For more information or to donate visit brasstackscomedy.com/janey-godley-fund

On rescuing the Brass Tacks Fund and launching The Janey Godley Fund, Ashley Storrie said, "I've thought long and hard about how best to honour my mother's memory, not the memory of how she died, but the memory of how she lived. The Edinburgh Fringe was one of the most important parts of her life, as a comedian and as a human being. She loved it. Despite it almost financially destroying us, year after year, she still went back; she still tried, she still dreamed.

"The Fringe wasn't meant for Scottish artists; it wasn't designed for working-class people. It was never intended for someone like my mum, and despite that, she elbowed her way down the Royal Mile, through the ocean of privilege to stand there and tell her stories. I think the best way to honour Janey's memory is to help someone like her, to lend my elbows and some of the money she left behind, and in doing so, a bit of her will still exist, there, in amongst the cobbles and the 7000 men called Chris doing an edgy hour of stand-up."

Janey Godley was a Scottish comedian, writer and actor and one of the country's best loved stand-ups. Janey began stand up in 1994, performing at the Edinburgh Fringe for more than two decades and became a household name following a viral photograph of her protesting at Donald Trump's Turnberry resort in 2016 and in 2020, entertained lockdown audiences by creating voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon's Covid briefings. Janey won the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award in 2023, and toured for as long as she could after announcing she had ovarian cancer in 2021. She passed away in 2024, aged 63.

Ashley Storrie is a Scottish comedian, writer and actor who co-created, co-writes and stars in the BAFTA Scotland award winning BBC Three comedy 'Dinosaur'. Ashley has her own BBC Radio 4 series and hosts 'Up Late with Ashley Storrie' on BBC Radio Scotland. Ashley offered to rescue the Brass Tacks Fund in memory of her mum, Janey Godley.

Katie Palmer, Brass Tacks Comedy said, "Launching our previous partnership with Red Bull UK two years ago remains the thing I am most proud of in my career. So when we could no longer continue the fund, I was absolutely gutted, and yet still blown away by the outpouring of support from the industry.

When Ashley reached out, I couldn't believe it - we really can't thank her enough. The new Janey Godley Fund is the most perfect fit.

I didn't have the privilege to know Janey personally, but I know the impact she had on the industry, on Scotland, on working class comics and on women in comedy. It's an absolute honour to have her name on this fund, and Ashley's generosity in itself is a testament to who Janey was as a person."

Eva Peroni, comedian and 2026 funded act said, "The Brass Tacks funded Fringe took a massive weight off my shoulders when debuting at the Fringe. I knew I wanted to take the next step and write an hour long show but I wouldn't have been able to afford all the bells and whistles that massively boost your chances of a successful Fringe. The opportunity to work with a dedicated team who cared so much about my show and its success was genuinely invaluable. The support of the Brass Tacks team, financially and personally, allowed me to have a debut I dared not dream of and has catapulted my career massively."

Brass Tacks Debut Fund previously supported Ayo Adenekan and Eva Peroni in their debut Fringe runs in 2025 and 2026, with Eva recently signed by major talent agency Avalon after her run. Ayo Adenekan has gone on to become the youngest writer on the hugely successful SNL UK, sell out Soho Theatre, and was signed by United Agents immediately after his debut Fringe. Both debuts were critically acclaimed and award-winning shows, made possible by the former Brass Tacks Debut Fund.

Debut acts are still eligible for the fund, but so too are Scottish comics who have previously performed at Fringe, but without a fully produced run. The new eligibility means even more comics can apply for the support.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel of Scottish comedy industry and established comedians.

The Janey Godley Fund will include:

One comedian's upfront costs associated with the Festival Fringe paid for including registration costs, venue costs, paid PR campaign, street team, poster and flyer printing, technician costs and bespoke marketing costs

Brass Tacks Comedy as the comedian's Fringe producer to guide and support them with Fringe planning including registration, administrative management including contracts, artwork, tech as well marketing planning and delivery, and day-to-day support throughout August

Mentor support from Brass Tacks Comedy and other industry contacts

Note: does not include accommodation costs

View full eligibility criteria here

Eligibility criteria for comedians:

You live in Scotland and you're building your comedy career here

You perform on the Scottish comedy circuit

You haven't yet had a fully produced Fringe run (more on that below)

You'll have a 55 to 60 minute show ready for August 2027

You can be in Edinburgh for the whole Fringe, 6 to 30 August 2027 (accommodation isn't included)

You feel you could not do a Fringe run like this without financial support

View FAQs, donate to the fund or apply here.

Follow @brasstackscomedy for more news on Scottish comedy.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming