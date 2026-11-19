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This Christmas, audiences are invited to experience one of the ultimate festive films in a whole new way as Home Alone In Concert comes to Bradford Live on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

The 1990 film will be shown on the big screen as The Orchestra of Opera North performs composer John Williams' Oscar-nominated score live to picture, creating a spectacular cinematic and musical experience for audiences of all ages.

Starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, this true holiday favourite and beloved comedy classic follows the adventures of an eight-year-old accidently left home alone over the festive period, defending the family home against two bungling thieves. Hilarious, heart-warming and packed with unforgettable moments, Home Alone has become an enduring Christmas classic enjoyed by generations.

Seeing the film on the big screen with the soundtrack performed live is a whole new experience. Audiences can enjoy all the slapstick mayhem and classic quotes they know by heart, with the festive spirit dialled right up.

Home Alone in Concert promises a joyful and nostalgic night out for the whole family, with moments that'll make you laugh, cheer, and maybe even shed a tear when the “O Holy Night” choir swells.

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