"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Grace Mulvey Takes Gigantica on a UK tour,
The tour kicks off 12 February 2027
Irish comedy star Grace Mulvey is taking Gigantica, her show about having a gigantic head and looking exactly like her dad, on a seven-date UK tour in the spring. Joanne McNally calls her "phenomenal", and RTÉ named her one of ten Irish comics destined for stardom.
This Spring, Grace takes Gigantica to Cambridge, Leicester, Brighton, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Bristol and London. The Leicester date is part of the Independent Comedy Festival, the Glasgow show is part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, and the tour ends at The Top Secret Comedy Club in London.
Grace Mulvey has a massive head. Physically. Not egotistically. (Sure, only men can do that). But unfortunately, it's her dad's fault. In Gigantica, directed by Alison Spittle, Grace tackles a question no one else is brave enough to ask: is it an insult to tell a woman she looks like her dad?
What starts as a throwaway observation about family resemblance spirals into something bigger. A razor-sharp, warm and deeply funny exploration of identity, inheritance, and what happens when the people who made you start to disappear.
From her toddler niece getting a boyfriend before her, to millennial women "going woo woo", to navigating her dad's dementia, where her gigantic head becomes the only thing he reliably recognises, Grace blends the personal with the absurd in a way that is both laugh-out-loud funny and quietly devastating.
Gigantica premiered at Assembly at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where The Scotsman called her "a smart and confident comic" and EdFringeReview called the show "masterfully slick".
TOUR DATES
Fri 12 Feb 2027: Cambridge, Cambridge Junction (J3)
Sat 13 Feb 2027: Leicester, 14 Hotel Street
Fri 12 Mar 2027: Brighton, Komedia Studio
Thu 18 Mar 2027: Glasgow, The Institute at Anderson's
Sat 20 Mar 2027: Edinburgh, Monkey Barrel Comedy
Fri 2 Apr 2027: Bristol, The Alma Tavern & Theatre
Thu 22 Apr 2027: London, The Top Secret Comedy Club
All dates on sale now.
Tickets: www.brasstackscomedy.com/grace-mulvey
Photo credit: Karla Gowlett
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Here Come The Boys
Bradford Live (6/09-6/09)
|
This City
Summerhall (12/04-12/06)
|
Mark Thomas: 40 In Stand Up Years
Traverse Theatre (12/11-12/11)
|
Ed Byrne: No Dramas
Music Hall (2/10-2/10)
|
THE SEVENTH SOUL
Acting Coach Scotland (2/27-2/27)
|
Ian Stone -Looking for the Wow
The Stand (11/21-11/21)