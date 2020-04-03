Gag House Comedy Clubs Hold Free Live Stream Stand-up Comedy This Friday

Gag House Comedy Clubs will LIVE STREAM Stand-Up Comedy tonight, Friday 3 April, at 8pm, with a brilliant line-up of top comedians: Susan Murray, James Alderson, Russell Hicks and Zahra Barri.

The show will be streamed LIVE from the Gag House Comedy Clubs Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GagHouseComedy/) - tune in from 7.50pm.

The livestream is FREE but if you wish to make a donation to help support this small arts business, and the acts they work with, please do so via PayPal here: https://www.paypal.me/guildfordfringe.

Gag House Comedy Clubs was set up in 2014 in Guildford by the team behind Guildford Fringe Festival. Since then, and since the growing popularity of the clubs, they have spread their wings, running clubs further afield. All comedians who perform at Gag House Comedy Clubs are professional comics and are working on the UK circuit.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You