First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Scotland Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Scotland:
Best Cabaret
Best Circus/Physical Theatre Production
Best Comedy
Best Fringe Festival Venue
Best Musical Production
Best Theatre Production
Venue With Friendliest Staff
It's Miss Hope Springs - Assembly 12%
Help! I Think I Might Be Fabulous - Gilded Balloon 9%
Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous - Pleasance 9%
Everything I See I Swallow - Summerhall 17%
The War of the Worlds - Pleasance 14%
YUCK Circus - Underbelly's Circus Hub 13%
Jessica Fostekew: Hench - Monkey Barrel 10%
Notflix: Originals - Gilded Balloon 9%
#HonestAmy - Pleasance 9%
Assembly 20%
Gilded Balloon 18%
Pleasance 16%
Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical - Assembly 14%
Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch - Underbelly 11%
Gilbert and Sullivan's Improbable New Musical: Less Miserable - theSpace 11%
Crocodile Fever - Traverse Theatre 8%
Are we not drawn onward to new erA - ZOO Southside 6%
Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum with Expats - Summerhall 5%
Gilded Balloon 18%
Assembly 16%
Pleasance 14%
