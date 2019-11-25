First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Scotland Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Scotland Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Scotland:

Best Cabaret
It's Miss Hope Springs - Assembly 12%
 Help! I Think I Might Be Fabulous - Gilded Balloon 9%
 Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous - Pleasance 9%

Best Circus/Physical Theatre Production
Everything I See I Swallow - Summerhall 17%
 The War of the Worlds - Pleasance 14%
 YUCK Circus - Underbelly's Circus Hub 13%

Best Comedy
Jessica Fostekew: Hench - Monkey Barrel 10%
 Notflix: Originals - Gilded Balloon 9%
 #HonestAmy - Pleasance 9%

Best Fringe Festival Venue
Assembly 20%
 Gilded Balloon 18%
 Pleasance 16%

Best Musical Production
Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical - Assembly 14%
 Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch - Underbelly 11%
 Gilbert and Sullivan's Improbable New Musical: Less Miserable - theSpace 11%

Best Theatre Production
Crocodile Fever - Traverse Theatre 8%
 Are we not drawn onward to new erA - ZOO Southside 6%
 Sh!t Theatre Drink Rum with Expats - Summerhall 5%

Venue With Friendliest Staff
Gilded Balloon 18%
 Assembly 16%
 Pleasance 14%

