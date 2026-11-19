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Edinburgh International Festival confirms the extension of Nicola Benedetti's tenure as Festival Director by two more years, as she renews her vision of bringing the highest artistic ambition to the broadest range of audiences and creating deep humanitarian impact. In 2027, the Festival celebrates 80 years of bringing people together through exceptional international artistry.

From Aug. 6 to Sept. 4, 2027, the specially extended anniversary edition features four major events in dance, music, opera and theater, including Ewan McGregor and Alan Cumming, Glyndebourne, Scottish Ballet, and the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra with Sir Simon Rattle.

Supernova

Two of Hollywood's best-loved Scottish stars, Ewan McGregor and Alan Cumming, perform together on stage for the first time in Supernova, a stage adaptation of Harry Macqueen's acclaimed film. Macqueen's profound, intimate story is given new scale by director John Tiffany and movement director Steven Hoggett, the duo behind some of the most visually stunning theater of the last two decades (Black Watch, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

From Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Supernova explores how a lifetime of love is changed irrevocably when memory starts to fray. Supernova is presented at the Festival with support from Royal Bank of Scotland.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Scottish Ballet presents the world premiere of a new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, choreographed by Jessica Wright and Morgann Runacre-Temple (Jess and Morgs). The award-winning duo, acclaimed for their multidisciplinary dance productions that seamlessly fuse classical technique, live film and cutting-edge technology, return following their 2022 International Festival hit Coppélia.

Jenůfa

Marking the Festival's 80th anniversary, Glyndebourne makes a long-awaited return to Edinburgh, a fitting reminder of its key role in the Festival's founding in 1947, when two of its operas appeared in the first Festival.

Director Yaël Farber's new interpretation of Leoš Janáček's 1904 opera Jenůfa marks an opportunity to experience one of the world's most prestigious opera companies away from its home venue. Chilean soprano Yaritza Véliz makes her role debut as Jenůfa, with American tenor Jamez McCorkle and Ukrainian tenor Oleksiy Palchykov as rival lovers Laca and Števa. Glyndebourne Music Director Robin Ticciati conducts the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra

The renowned Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra returns to the Festival for the first time in 14 years, with Chief Conductor Sir Simon Rattle leading a three-concert residency.

A concert featuring Stravinsky's first three ballet scores opens the series. The second concert pairs Berlioz and Brahms, two composers whose works also appeared at the first Festival in 1947, with a contemporary song cycle by Ondřej Adámek, sung by Magdalena Kožená.

The residency ends with the Festival's Closing Concert: Mahler's monumental Second Symphony, with the Edinburgh Festival Chorus and soloists Lucy Crowe and Karen Cargill.

Continuing the Festival's commitment to accessibility, audiences can book audio-described performances of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Jenůfa, as well as British Sign Language (BSL), audio-described and captioned performances of Supernova.

2027 marks Benedetti's fifth year as Festival Director, with her tenure extended by two further years. She renews her vision for the remaining three years, focusing on three broad areas:

Highest artistic ambition: The height of international artistic excellence, alongside new works, risk-taking and innovation.

Broadest range of audiences: Through community and education work, access, affordability initiatives and work that has a lasting impact on society, in Edinburgh and Scotland.

Deep experiences, with true humanitarian purpose: Humanitarian values are foundational to the International Festival, which was formed in 1947 to bring people together and celebrate the "flowering of the human spirit."

Benedetti became Festival Director in October 2022, having previously held a long-standing relationship with the Festival as a performer, including a residency in 2021. When appointed, she became the first Scottish and first female Festival Director since the Festival began in 1947.

Also in 2027, Sir Keith Skeoch will step down as Chair of the Board of Trustees. Skeoch joined the Board in 2019 and was appointed Chair in 2021. During that time, he guided the International Festival through a pandemic and led the search that resulted in Nicola Benedetti's appointment as Festival Director. The search for his successor will begin immediately, with the aim of having a new Chair in place by next year's Festival.

Edinburgh International Festival Director Nicola Benedetti said, "I'm excited and energised to be staying on as Director of the Edinburgh International Festival. It allows me and our fantastic team to see through the longer-term strategies we have set in motion. In today's competitive, confusing and dizzyingly fast-changing environment, it is a statement in and of itself to stand by international artistic excellence, to take risks, commission new work and remain uncompromising in our integrity.

"We do this whilst increasing our commitment to the removal of all financial, logistical and perceived barriers, providing the broadest possible audience with the beauty, uplift and insight that art provides. This Festival was always expressly more than a festival of the arts — it had a humanitarian foundation that we must interface with at every turn. It is an honor for me to continue the custodianship of this organisation."

Edinburgh International Festival Board of Trustees Chair Sir Keith Skeoch said, "We have hugely enjoyed and benefited from the passion and conviction that Nicola Benedetti has brought the International Festival since she was appointed as Festival Director in 2022. I have seen firsthand the extraordinary impact the International Festival has had on Edinburgh's communities and visiting audiences under her direction, and the Board are pleased to confirm Nicola will continue as the Festival's inspiring figurehead and artistic leader for the next three years."

The 2027 edition of the Edinburgh International Festival takes place Aug. 6-Sept. 4, with specially extended dates for its 80th anniversary edition. Tickets for these four events will be publicly available in March 2027, when the rest of the program is announced, with Members benefiting from a priority booking period.

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