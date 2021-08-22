EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: ANSEL AND GRETCHEN, Fringe Player

Written and performed by Kaitlyn Frotton and Alastar Dimitrie, Ansel and Gretchen is a piece of digital theatre that is taking part in this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The blurb on the Edfringe website for Ansel and Gretchen is very vague. While it warns that there are scenes of a sexual nature the only description of the show is that it "covers the complexities of human emotions".

Gretchen is trying to get her brother Ansel to start dating. He has no interest in apps but she persuades him to join and encourages him to be shallow and to get himself out there. It doesn't help that both characters are utterly insufferable and completely unlikeable.

With some very loose references to The Brothers Grimm's Hansel and Gretel, there is a nod to the childhood trauma that the pair experienced together. This is what bonds them to the point where they think they are the only people in the world who understand each other. As their romantic relationships with others don't work out, they figure the solution is to embark on an incestuous one.

The quality of the recording isn't brilliant. Filmed at a live performance with an audience, the sound and image is poor. It's listed as a comedy but I didn't see the humour myself although one audience member laughed throughout to the point of distraction.

The only saving grace of this play is that it only runs for 45 minutes. There is little connection with a digital audience due to the way it has been filmed and the script and performance just didn't work for me.

Ansel and Gretchen is available on demand through Fringe Player.