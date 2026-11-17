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Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced their 2027 season, featuring new work by Brian Beacom, Linda McLean, Denise Mina, Lesley Hart and Joan Clevillé, alongside a New York transfer starring Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 – The untold story of Scottish entertainment legend Stanley Baxter, a chapter of Scotland's royal history and a new contemporary dance premiere are among the highlights of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre's 2027 season. The organization also announced that broadcaster Lorraine Kelly CBE and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will join the Rep as new Patrons.

Highlights include Stanley, exploring the life of one of Scotland's entertainers; Huntly, a new adaptation of Denise Mina's novella Rizzio; and The Ferry, a new Scottish drama by playwright Linda McLean.

Following its 40th anniversary year, which saw Scottish Dance Theatre named Best Mid-Scale Company at the Critics' Circle National Dance Awards, the company begins its next chapter with the world premiere of The Witches' Hour, created by Artistic Director Joan Clevillé. The season also includes the return of family production Pirates! and Little Ray, a dance experience created with Starcatchers.

The season features musicals, returning productions and collaborations with theater companies across the UK. Dundee Rep will also make its first Off-Broadway transfer with A History of Paper, starring Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson and directed by Dundee Rep Artistic Director Andrew Panton. The production opens in New York in February 2027.

Lorraine Kelly and KT Tunstall join actor Brian Cox as Patrons of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre. Kelly has longstanding ties to Dundee, having lived in Broughty Ferry and served as the first female Rector of the University of Dundee. Tunstall's appointment builds on her creative collaboration with Dundee Rep and Solar Bear, in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts, on the 2026 production The Singer. Together, the Patrons will support the organization's work nurturing Scottish talent, supporting new voices and inspiring the next generation of artists.

The season announcement is accompanied by There and Back, a specially commissioned film featuring participants from Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre's creative engagement programs. Filmed across Dundee, the project highlights the creative journeys that begin at the Rep and extend beyond the city.

The Ferry

The 2027 program opens with The Ferry, a new play written by Linda McLean, inspired by an original idea by Paul Rattray and directed by Jemima Levick (Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit-In, The Last Queen of Scotland).

A co-production between Dundee Rep Theatre, Tron Theatre, Traverse Theatre and English Touring Theatre, the play follows 15-year-old Freddy, who, newly orphaned, travels from Glasgow to Dundee. As his new life unfolds, the boundaries between care and control become increasingly blurred.

Exploring family, belonging and exploitation, The Ferry makes its world premiere at Dundee Rep Theatre from Feb. 6-20, 2027, before touring to Tron Theatre in Glasgow from Feb. 23-March 6 and Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh from March 9-20.

Stanley

The world premiere of Stanley, a new play by Stanley Baxter's biographer Brian Beacom, arrives in May. The production is directed by Johnny McKnight (The High Life, Radiant Vermin, She's Behind You).

From his early days performing in Glasgow to becoming one of Britain's best-known entertainers, Stanley Baxter was recognized for his character transformations and comic performances. Behind the costumes and characters, however, was a man who struggled to be himself.

The play explores Baxter's life and the personal cost of a career spent making others laugh.

Presented by Dundee Rep Theatre in association with Citizens Theatre, Stanley premieres at Dundee Rep Theatre from May 8-22, before touring to King's Theatre in Edinburgh from June 1-5, Citizens Theatre in Glasgow from June 9-12 and Pitlochry Festival Theatre from June 15-19.

Huntly

Another new Scottish production arrives in August with Huntly, co-created and written by Lesley Hart and Denise Mina, based on Mina's novella and directed by Sally Reid (Smile, Shirley Valentine).

Set in 1566, the play follows the murder of David Rizzio, a close adviser to Mary, Queen of Scots, by Scottish nobles seeking power. The pregnant Queen is held hostage, and her fate may rest with Huntly, a woman who despises her but understands the pain of losing a child.

The production examines a chapter of Scottish history from the perspectives of the women involved. Presented by Dundee Rep Theatre and Traverse Theatre, Huntly forms part of TravFest27 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running at Traverse Theatre from Aug. 1-29, 2027, before transferring to Dundee Rep from Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

Scottish Dance Theatre

Following its 40th anniversary year, Scottish Dance Theatre will present new work and returning productions in 2027.

The company will premiere The Witches' Hour, created by Artistic Director Joan Clevillé, in a double bill with Rotten Work by choreographer Emilie Leriche. Inspired by Scotland's history of witchcraft and its connection to the supernatural, The Witches' Hour explores difference and identity. The double bill previews at Dundee Rep Theatre from June 25-26 before its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The company will also bring back Pirates!, choreographed by Clevillé and combining dance, theater and storytelling to explore identity, friendship and belonging. The production features original music by Luke Sutherland and returns to Dundee Rep from April 2-3 before touring to King's Theatre Edinburgh from May 21-22 and The Place in London from May 28-29.

For younger audiences, Little Ray, created with early years arts organization Starcatchers, offers children ages 3-5 an introduction to live performance through movement, music and interaction. The production will run at Dundee Rep Theatre from May 13-15.

Guys & Dolls

Musical theater takes center stage with a new production of Guys & Dolls, running June 8-19. The production brings together Dundee Rep Theatre, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Eden Court Inverness and Citizens Theatre in a Scottish collaboration.

Building on previous collaborations, including 1984 and The Glass Menagerie, Dundee Rep Theatre, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and Citizens Theatre will reunite for a new autumn co-production. Further details will be announced.

A Christmas Carol

Dundee Rep will welcome back A Christmas Carol, its musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' story, for the 2027 holiday season.

Created by Noisemaker, the award-winning duo of Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie (Ceilidh, Oor Wullie: The Musical, The Snow Queen), and directed by Panton, the production previously ran in 2021 and 2023. It returns from Nov. 27-Dec. 30, 2027, featuring original songs and live music.

Alongside its own productions, Dundee Rep will welcome visiting companies and artists throughout 2027, including Vanishing Point's Confessions of a Shinagawa Monkey, Scottish Opera's Hansel & Gretel, Seeta Patel Dance's The Rite of Spring, not for glory by Jack Anderson, Malin Lewis and Charlotte McLean, and Raw Material's Wallace.

A History of Paper

Dundee Rep Theatre's musical A History of Paper will make its New York premiere at The Shubert Organization's Stage 42.

Co-created by the late playwright Oliver Emanuel and composer Gareth Williams, and directed by Panton, the production stars Alan Cumming and Shirley Henderson, who will make her New York stage debut. The musical will run for a limited 13-week engagement from Feb. 12-May 16, 2027.

Developed at Dundee Rep in 2019 through its Rep Stripped festival of new work, A History of Paper went on to win a Scotsman Fringe First in 2024. The new production is co-produced by Dundee Rep and Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Following a sold-out Scottish run at both theaters, the New York engagement marks Dundee Rep Theatre's first transfer to the city. Tickets go on sale Nov. 17, 2026.

The season reflects Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre's work developing new theater and dance, supporting artists and creating opportunities for audiences to experience and participate in the arts.

Continuing its commitment to accessibility, the organization will offer £15 tickets for every production and £5 preview tickets for people under 30, alongside a free ticket initiative for those who might otherwise be unable to attend.

Through its year-round creative engagement programs, the organization connects people of all ages and backgrounds through theater and dance. That work is also reflected in There and Back, which features participants from its programs.

Kath Mainland CBE, Executive Director of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, said, "Our 2027 season celebrates the breadth of creativity at Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, alongside our commitment to make the arts accessible to more people. There and Back captures what makes this organisation special – our connection to Dundee, our communities and the people at the heart of everything we do. Joining Brian Cox, we are delighted to welcome Lorraine Kelly and KT Tunstall as patrons of the Rep. Both have strong personal ties to Dundee and a deep connection to the city, and we know they'll play an important role in supporting our mission to tell great stories, rooted in this place. All our work is possible because of our wonderful artists, staff, audiences and with the support of The Scottish Government through Creative Scotland, Dundee City Council and all our funders and partners."

Andrew Panton, Artistic Director of Dundee Rep Theatre, said, "It's an exciting moment for Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre as we launch our new 2027 season, at a moment when our work is engaging with more audiences than ever before. I'm incredibly proud that we're making ambitious new productions here, in Dundee that will then meet audiences across Scotland and beyond, with important new stories at the heart of the season, including Stanley, Huntly and The Ferry.

"Seeing A History of Paper journey from a work in progress on the Dundee Rep stage to New York is incredibly special. It's a reminder of what's possible when we invest in new ideas and give them the wings to fly."

Joan Clevillé, Artistic Director of Scottish Dance Theatre, said, "Following an incredible 40th anniversary year, we're excited to look ahead. From the world premiere of The Witches' Hour to the return of Pirates! and Little Ray, our 2027 programme celebrates the creativity and breadth of contemporary dance, with children and families at its heart.

"Early encounters with the arts can shape confidence, curiosity and imagination, but they also send an important message: that culture belongs to everyone. For us, creating work for younger audiences is not separate from our artistic ambition: it is part of it. It's about making space for discovery, inviting new generations into the theatre, and helping people feel from an early age that dance can be something they enjoy and make their own."

KT Tunstall, newly announced Patron of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, said, "I'm delighted to become an Ambassador for Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre and help celebrate the consistently incredible work that they share. Working on The Singer was a fantastic experience, and I'm excited to build on that connection as a Patron."

Brian Cox, Patron of Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, said, "Dundee Rep is where my journey began, and no matter how far my career has taken me, coming back here always feels like coming home. Seeing work created in Dundee now reaching audiences around the world is something to be immensely proud of. It's a reminder of why places like the Rep matter, and why we must protect them so future generations have the same opportunities to begin their own journeys."

Friends' priority booking opens Tuesday, Nov. 17, with general booking opening Thursday, Nov. 19.

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