Casting Announced For I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL

The full cast is today announced for I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, the West End Wilma Award-winning musical revue charting the highs and lows of life as a musical theatre performer.

Stars of the sell-out 2019 Edinburgh Fringe run, Charlotte O'Rourke (Mamma Mia!) and Charlotte Anne Steen (Bat Out of Hell), are joined by Luke Bayer (Alternate Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Lucas Rush (Rock of Ages, Jesus Christ Superstar).

This brand new online version will premiere on April 22 as part of the King's Head Theatre's digital season, Plays On Film. Filmed by the award-winning Shoot Media, the show will be available to watch via the venue's on demand streaming service, KHTV, from anywhere in the world.

With music and lyrics from iTunes comedy album chart-topper Alexander S. Bermange and direction / choreography from Chris Whittaker (Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads, National Theatre), I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical is a thoroughly entertaining hour of awful auditions, debilitating dance routines and backstage backstabbing - as well as the magical moments that make it all worthwhile.

Learn more at https://kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on/i-wish-my-life-were-like-a-musical.