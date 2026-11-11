My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Cast Announced For Hansel and Gretel At Platform
The show runs from 1-24 December
Follow the breadcrumbs to Platform, Easterhouse this festive season for Hansel & Gretel – a family friendly Christmas tale with a magical twist (Tue 1 until Thu 24 Dec 2026) – from the team that brought you Rumpelstiltskin, A Christmas Carol and Sleeping Beauty.
Written by Lewis Hetherington, directed by Matt Addicott and presented by Platform – expect brilliant tunes, plenty of good humour and silly jokes all wrapped up in a yummy heartwarming tale!
The cast includes Catriona Faint as Gretel, Sam Stopford as Hansel, Adam Buksh as Shug and Elicia Daly as Julie Sunshine & Brenda Raincloud.
One snowy Christmas Eve, a man finds two little creatures on his doorstep. A goat, and a badger. Lost and alone. He takes them in and brings them up as his own. He calls them Hansel, and Gretel.
But one day a strange and mysterious power takes hold of the forest! Hansel and Gretel are, once more, lost and alone.
Join us for a gripping festive story, groovy songs, and plenty of silly jokes as we find out: what’s going on?
Who lives in that Gingerbread House? Will Hansel and Gretel ever find somewhere to live happily ever after?
TUE 1 – THU 24 DEC 2026 | TICKETS FROM £6 | Some relaxed performances available - see website for dates.
Images provided are of previous Platform Christmas shows and are captioned. All images: Euan Robertson.
Platform, The Bridge, 1000 Westerhouse Road, Easterhouse, Glasgow, G34 9JW
www.platform-online.co.uk / info@platform-online.co.uk / 0141 276 9661
Follow us on social media: @platformglasgow
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