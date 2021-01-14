CINDERELLA AND ALADDIN ONE RUB TOO MANY THE ADULT PANTO Will Be Guildford Fringe Theatre Company's 2021 Professional Pantomimes

Guildford Fringe Theatre Company (GFTC) is looking ahead to Winter 2021 with its next professional pantomimes now on sale. Godalming's family pantomime, Cinderella, will play the Borough Hall from 11 - 26 December 2021. GFTC celebrates its 10th Adult Panto with Aladdin One Rub Too Many the Adult Panto playing the Back Room of the Star Inn, Guildford, from 25 November - 31 December 2021.

Nick Wyschna, Managing Director and Producer for GFTC, said: "I am completely thrilled to announce the title of our 2021 family pantomime, Cinderella. It really is the fairy godmother of all pantos! This will be our third year producing Godalming's pantomime and I cannot wait to get back to our wonderful venue, the Borough Hall. When you put a show on, there are many components to making it a success and the venue and the staff there are massive ones. David Copping (venue manager) and his team have been an incredible support to us, especially during Beauty and the Beast in 2020. I am proud to be making a reputation for putting on a proper traditional pantomime in Godalming and I can assure you that Cinderella will be just that, with laughter, dance, song and plenty of magic."

James Chalmers, writer of Aladdin One Rub Too Many the Adult Panto, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the team at Guildford Fringe and returning for a fourth outing writing the script for the Adult Panto - it truly is the highlight of my year (oh yes it is!). I have been very fortunate to have been connected to Guildford Fringe and the annual tradition of the Adult Panto since 2015. I feel very privileged to be part of a company of pathfinders that produced not only one but two Adult Pantos, both online and live, during the COVID crisis. Whilst it may not be a panacea, the incredible reaction to the shows proved that at a time like this the arts are vital for providing levity and light. Expect nothing less for Christmas 2021!"

To book for the family pantomime Beauty and the Beast, visit www.GodalmingPanto.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101. There is disabled access throughout the venue. A relaxed performance will be held on 19 December at 6pm. This show will be specifically adapted for those on the autism spectrum, individuals with sensory and communication disorders, those with learning disabilities and anyone who would benefit from a more relaxed environment. Tickets for the relaxed performance can only be purchased by calling the Box Office.

To book for Aladdin One Rub Too Many the Adult Panto, strictly for over 18s only, visit www.GuildfordFringe.com or telephone the Box Office on 01483 361101.

Performances will run 11 - 26 December 2021. Book at www.GodalmingPanto.com or call 01483 361101.