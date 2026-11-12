CATHY, Starring Elaine C. Smith, to Play Citizens Theatre in Glasgow for Comedy Festival

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Following a sell-out world premiere at the Traverse Theatre during the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Elaine C. Smith returns to the title role in CATHY, Eilidh Loan's darkly funny and deeply moving play about family, grief and finding your way back to life.

The production comes to Glasgow for the first time at the Citizens Theatre from 11 to 27 March 2027, as part of Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF), with the original cast returning following the play's hugely successful Edinburgh run.

CATHY was one of the biggest word-of-mouth hits at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival selling out every seat even before it opened. Written and directed by Eilidh Loan, CATHY was inspired by her Glaswegian grandmother and the unique way she dealt with grief after losing her husband. Loan wrote the role with Elaine C. Smith in mind, resulting in a part that makes full use of one of Scotland's best-loved performers' formidable comic instincts alongside her dramatic range.

CATHY follows a family trying to find one another again after loss. Its combination of sharp Scottish humour and emotional honesty made it a natural fit for audiences at the Fringe, and now brings it to Elaine C. Smith's home city as part of Scotland's biggest celebration of comedy.

Making its Glasgow premiere as one of Glasgow International Comedy Festival's major feature shows, the play will take over the iconic stage at the Citizens Theatre for almost the full duration of the comedy festival. A true Glasgow story, GICF will celebrate the critically acclaimed work from Glaswegians Eilidh Loan and Elaine C.Smith at 2027's festival with 23 performances of CATHY.

Elaine C. Smith is again joined by Michele Gallagher, Chloe Hodgson, Alan Orr and Sally Reid reprising their roles from the Edinburgh production.

Eilidh Loan said: “My granny was the first one to tell me that Elaine C Smith was the only actress she could ever imagine playing her and I'm so proud to be bringing this show, after the amazing success at the Edinburgh Festival this summer, back to my hometown and to introduce Cathy to the fabulous audiences of the Citizens Theatre and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.”

Elaine C. Smith said: “I'm so delighted to be bringing this wonderfully funny and moving play by the young Glaswegian writer Eilidh Loan back home to Glasgow, where it's set. To be part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and to be performing again at the prestigious Citizens Theatre is a dream come true.”

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “Glasgow International Comedy Festival Director Krista MacDonald said, 'We're beyond delighted to welcome the phenomenal 'Cathy' to Glasgow International Comedy Festival next year. For the first time we are presenting a full festival run of a comedy play, showcasing the breadth of the art of comedy. There is no better show to do that job than this heartbreaking and hilarious play - it's a quintessentially Glasgow story and an absolute must-see.

'Eilidh Loan and Elaine C. Smith are two of the city's most important artistic voices right now, and we're sure audiences in Glasgow will provide the cast and crew of 'Cathy' with a fitting welcome in its wonderful new home at the Citizens Theatre next spring.'

CATHY runs at the Citizens Theatre from Thursday 11 to Saturday 27 March 2027 as part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.



Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic

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