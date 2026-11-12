Birds of Paradise Theatre Company Will Host New Ground Showcase of Creatively Embedded Access Works in Glasgow

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Birds of Paradise Theatre Company, Scotland's preeminent disability-led theatre company, presents New Ground – Access in Process, a creative and supportive evening showcase of three new works-in-progress by disabled artists. Each show has been developed with access embedded in the creative process from the outset, exploring different ways of incorporating captions, British Sign Language (BSL), audio description and relaxed principles into live performance.

New Ground – Access in Process responds to many artists' desire to explore the creative possibilities of access that are often unmet due to the restrictions of time, funding and support. Access provision is repeatedly an ad hoc addition rather than a meaningful artistic layer because theatre makers lack the resources needed to experiment with access as part of the development process. Through this new initiative, BOP is providing disabled artists with paid development time and a dedicated budget to explore Creatively Embedded Access (CEA).

Award-winning Deaf interdisciplinary artist Jamie Rea (The Singer, The Scotsman's Fringe First Award 2026) and Thomas Wood present Call Me Ollie, a play that brings BSL to the forefront rather than to the sidelines. Following Evan, an aspiring writer struggling amidst sensory overload, chronic pain and daily chores, Call Me Ollie explores the complex relationship between humanity and machine. When a domestic assistance robot that is perfectly attuned and available starts to develop emotions, questions of competition and unmatched care rise to the surface. The work uses digital and paper captions to reverse the experience of access in the room so that by the end, BSL users will be the only audience members who completely understand every word.

In/Visible, written by Edinburgh-based, multi-award-winning playwright Rachel O'Regan (Hungerland, Bread and Roses Playwriting Award; The Beatles Were A Boyband, The Scotsman's Fringe First Award) explores the difference between how a body appears and how it feels to inhabit it. Directed by Debi Pirie and performed by Brooke Walker, In/Visible depicts two parallel stories. One will be told through words and actions and the other told through audio description, revealing the relentless noise of a body that cannot be silenced.

The third work-in-progress, Crip Hall, is presented by the BOP Young Artists and delves into accessibility within the psychological thriller genre. When a group of friends rent a private accessible house in the Scottish Highlands to celebrate a birthday, the trip takes an unexpected turn. Although the house is rickety with unfriendly neighbours and a barely functional ramp, the group believe they have found a space of their own – or so they thought. Crip Hall is created by young artists Andrew Pettigrew, Betsy King, Callum McConnell, Kim Carlton, Leon Hynd, Lucas Sheridan, Mairi Spence, Melissa Cassidy, Sarah Heitler, Shannon McGeown, Tabitha Dearie and developed with Morna McGeoch.

BOP's Executive Director Mairi Taylor comments, 'The aim of this initiative is to create space for artists to take creative risks, learn from audiences and think about how access can shape the work itself. Creatively Embedded Access is a long-standing part of BOP's practice, which we are internationally known for, and this event is an opportunity to share and develop that approach with a new group of artists and audiences.

This event is a perfect example of BOP creating development and employment opportunities for disabled people in the sector while also demonstrating to the sector what can be done when access and disability-led practices are part of the process from the outset.'

The event is produced by BOP with a wider team that includes Glasgow-based producer Aila Swan, a 2026 Resident Artist with Framework Theatre and a 2025 Scottish Emerging Theatre Awards recipient. BOP Backstage Trainees - who are part of the company's current Esmee Fairbairn supported programme Cue Backstage - will support the event across design, stage management and audio-visual roles.

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